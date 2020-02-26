Update 2/26/20: CBS News has now made Tuesday's Democratic primary debate available online. If you somehow missed the 10th debate, which took place live in Charleston, South Carolina, you can now catch up with everything that happened in the video above, starting at the 1:00:00 mark. The debate featured seven presidential candidates — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, and Tom Steyer — and produced several headline-worthy moments as the septet clashed over the issues and their own records. For those who did happen to catch the event live, well, here's a chance for you to relive everything that happened from start to finish.

Previously 2/25/20: Once again, the frontrunners in the Democratic primary race will be facing off to try and recruit still undecided voters — and this could be the most important debate yet. Following the Nevada caucus, the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage in South Carolina to make their last pitches to potential voters before the state's primary and Super Tuesday. The South Carolina debate, which is the 10th primary debate overall — and fourth for 2020 — is taking place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Gaillard Center in Charleston.

The public's interest in what the remaining presidential candidates have to say is certainly at a fever pitch --- almost 20 million people tuned in to see last week's debate in Las Vegas. And the candidates are not done trying to distinguish themselves from one another. All six politicians who qualified for the Nevada primary debate have also qualified for the next event in the Palmetto State, plus one more. Expect to see Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bloomberg, and Tom Steyer participate in this next effort to win over voters and become the party's nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

This time, the debate will be hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, with Twitter partnering for the event. If you're looking for details on how to watch the next Democratic primary debate and what to expect, read on to find out everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's telecast.

How to watch live and on streaming

The 10th Democratic primary debate will air live on Tuesday, Feb. 25 on CBS and BET for two hours and 15 minutes, starting at 8/7c. It can also be streamed live on CBSN, the network's free streaming news service, and on Twitter via the @CBSNews account. CBS News and CBSN will also offer live post-debate coverage, beginning at 10:15/9:15c on CBS and Twitter.

Who's moderating the debate?

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King will moderate the 10th debate in Charleston, South Carolina. Also on-hand to question the candidates will be Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan, Washington correspondent Major Garrett, and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker. The post-debate show will feature Red and Blue anchor Elaine Quijano and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe.

What else do I need to know about the debate?

The next Democratic primary debate will take place before the South Carolina primary (Saturday, Feb. 29). It will be the last opportunity for the candidates to debate one another before a live audience before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday (Tuesday, March 3) votes. Given the intensity of the candidates' discussions at the Nevada debate and the scattered results, there's little doubt that each of them will be looking to either continue their upward momentum or turn things around when they head down to the Lowcountry. Tom Steyer qualified for the debate just days before the event, once he met the early state polling criterion.

How do I watch the town halls?

CNN is presenting even more individual town halls around the South Carolina Democratic primary debate. On Monday, Feb. 24, the news network featured Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer, and on Wednesday, Feb. 26, CNN will follow with town halls from Michael Bloomberg at 7/6c, Joe Biden at 8/7c, Amy Klobuchar at 9/8c, and Elizabeth Warren at 10/9c.

When are the next debates?

In addition to the 10th debate next week, an 11th debate has also already been added to the calendar for Sunday, March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona, hosted by CNN, Univision, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

The 10th Democratic primary debate airs live from Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday, Feb. 25 on CBS, BET, CBSN, and Twitter.