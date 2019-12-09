Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Now Playing Best Christmas Movies and TV to Stream on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu 2018

If you've been dreaming of a White Christmas this holiday season, you're in luck. The classic 1954 musical starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen is headed to a small screen near you a few times this year. You can find the film airing on AMC throughout the month of December as part of its holiday-themed lineup.

See the schedule below (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 2:05 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 16 at 12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 3:15 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2:45 a.m.

The film is also available to stream on Netflix. You can rent or buy it on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, and iTunes. It also comes in a bundle with It's A Wonderful Life on Vudu.

The Ultimate Holiday Viewing Guide for 2019

Directed by Michael Curtiz, the story centers on World War II army vets Bob (Crosby) and Phil (Kaye) who bring their Broadway talents to a local nightclub following the war. While performing, they meet and fall in love with singing sisters Betty (Clooney) and Judy (Vera-Ellen) in a delightful film that taps into the Christmas spirit through music.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)