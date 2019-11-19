There are millions of turkeys that are still to be carved, but it is already time to dig into the holiday viewing spirit. AMC and IFC are the latest networks to unveil their festive programming for this season, and it means a lot more chances to watch Elf. The Will Ferrell-led comedy will air a whopping 19 times between Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Christmas Day as part of AMC's Best Christmas Ever lineup, so get that spaghetti ready.

Other AMC and IFC holiday offerings include Christmas with the Kranks, The Polar Express, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Harold and Kumar's 3D Christmas. Check out the full schedule below (all times are Eastern) and mark your calendars for your favorite Christmas and holiday movies!

The Ultimate Holiday Viewing Guide for 2019

AMC CALENDAR

Tuesday, Nov. 26:

5 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

7 p.m. - Elf

9 p.m. - Elf

11 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

Wednesday, Nov. 27:

4:30 p.m. - Fred Claus

7 p.m. - Four Christmases

9:00 p.m. - Fred Claus

Thursday, Nov. 28:

4:30 p.m. - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

7:00 p.m. - Great Christmas Light Fight

Friday, Nov. 28:

5 p.m. - Kung Fu Panda

7 p.m. - The Polar Express

9 p.m. - The Polar Express

11 p.m. - Kung Fu Panda

Saturday, Nov. 30:

5:45 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Clause

7 p.m. - Elf

9 p.m. - Elf

11 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Clause

Sunday, Dec. 1:

6 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

8:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10:30 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

Monday, Dec. 2:

5 p.m. - Planes, Trains & Automobiles

7 p.m. - Fred Claus

11:30 p.m. - Four Christmases

Tuesday, Dec. 3:

5:30 p.m. - Fred Claus

8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Wednesday, Dec. 4:

6 p.m. - The Polar Express

8 p.m. - Elf

10 p.m. - The Polar Express

Thursday, Dec. 5:

6 p.m. - Elf

8 p.m. - Four Christmases

10 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street

Friday, Dec. 6:

6 p.m. - Four Christmases

8 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

10 p.m. - Fred Claus

Saturday, Dec. 7:

6 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Sunday, Dec. 8:

4 p.m. - The Polar Express

6 p.m. - Elf

8 p.m. - Elf

10 p.m. - The Polar Express

Monday, Dec. 9:

4:30 p.m. - Miracles from Heaven

7 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street

9:30 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street

Tuesday, Dec. 10:

6 p.m. - The Polar Express

8 p.m. - Elf

10 p.m. - The Polar Express

Wednesday, Dec. 11:

6 p.m. - Elf

8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. - Four Christmases

Thursday Dec. 12:

5:45 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

8 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

10 p.m. - Fred Claus

Friday, Dec. 13:

4:30 p.m. - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

7 p.m. - The Polar Express

9 p.m. - How Murray Saved Christmas

10 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Claus

11:15 p.m. - Frosty's Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 14:

5 p.m. - The Polar Express

7 p.m. - Elf

9 p.m. - Elf

11 p.m. - Ice Age

Sunday, Dec. 15:

4 p.m. - Mrs. Doubtfire

7 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

9:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

11:30 p.m. - Mrs. Doubtfire

Monday, Dec. 16:

5:30 p.m. - Fred Claus

8 p.m. - Elf

10:05 p.m. - Love the Coopers

Tuesday, Dec. 17:

6 p.m. - Elf

8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10: 15 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street

Wednesday, Dec. 18:

5:45 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

8 p.m. - Elf

10 p.m. - Mrs. Doubtfire

Thursday, Dec. 19:

6 p.m. - Elf

8 p.m. - Four Christmases

10 p.m. - Love the Coopers

Friday, Dec. 20:

6 p.m. - Four Christmases

8 p.m. - Elf

10 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Saturday, Dec. 21:

4 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

6 p.m. - Elf

8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, Dec. 22:

4:30 p.m. - Ernest Saves Christmas

6:30 p.m. - Fred Claus

9 p.m. - Four Christmases

11 p.m. - The Polar Express

Monday, Dec. 23:

6 p.m. - Four Christmases

8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Tuesday, Dec. 24:

5 p.m. - The Polar Express

7 p.m. - Elf

9 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

11: 15 p.m. - Four Christmases

IFC Calendar

Thursday, Dec. 5:

9 p.m. - Planes, Trains & Automobiles

11 p.m. - Snow Day

1 a.m. - Ernest Saves Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 12:

9 p.m. - Gremlins

11: 30 p.m. - Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas

1:30 a.m. - How Murray Saved Christmas

2:30 a.m. - Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 19:

9 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Claus

10:15 p.m. - Rudolph's Shiny New Year

11:30 p.m. - Frosty's Winter Wonderland

12 a.m. - The Year Without a Santa Claus

1:15 a.m. - Rudolph's Shiny New Year

Thursday, Dec. 26:

6 p.m. - Snow Day

8 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

10 p.m. - Four Christmases

12 a.m. - Christmas with the Kranks

2 a.m. - Four Christmases

4 a.m. - All I Want for Christmas

See what else is airing this holiday season across all networks and streaming services with our Ultimate Holiday Viewing Guide.