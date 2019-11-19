There are millions of turkeys that are still to be carved, but it is already time to dig into the holiday viewing spirit. AMC and IFC are the latest networks to unveil their festive programming for this season, and it means a lot more chances to watch Elf. The Will Ferrell-led comedy will air a whopping 19 times between Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Christmas Day as part of AMC's Best Christmas Ever lineup, so get that spaghetti ready.
Other AMC and IFC holiday offerings include Christmas with the Kranks, The Polar Express, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Harold and Kumar's 3D Christmas. Check out the full schedule below (all times are Eastern) and mark your calendars for your favorite Christmas and holiday movies!
The Ultimate Holiday Viewing Guide for 2019
AMC CALENDAR
Tuesday, Nov. 26:
5 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
7 p.m. - Elf
9 p.m. - Elf
11 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
Wednesday, Nov. 27:
4:30 p.m. - Fred Claus
7 p.m. - Four Christmases
9:00 p.m. - Fred Claus
Thursday, Nov. 28:
4:30 p.m. - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
7:00 p.m. - Great Christmas Light Fight
Friday, Nov. 28:
5 p.m. - Kung Fu Panda
7 p.m. - The Polar Express
9 p.m. - The Polar Express
11 p.m. - Kung Fu Panda
Saturday, Nov. 30:
5:45 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Clause
7 p.m. - Elf
9 p.m. - Elf
11 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Clause
Sunday, Dec. 1:
6 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10:30 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
Monday, Dec. 2:
5 p.m. - Planes, Trains & Automobiles
7 p.m. - Fred Claus
11:30 p.m. - Four Christmases
Tuesday, Dec. 3:
5:30 p.m. - Fred Claus
8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Wednesday, Dec. 4:
6 p.m. - The Polar Express
8 p.m. - Elf
10 p.m. - The Polar Express
Thursday, Dec. 5:
6 p.m. - Elf
8 p.m. - Four Christmases
10 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street
Friday, Dec. 6:
6 p.m. - Four Christmases
8 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
10 p.m. - Fred Claus
Saturday, Dec. 7:
6 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Sunday, Dec. 8:
4 p.m. - The Polar Express
6 p.m. - Elf
8 p.m. - Elf
10 p.m. - The Polar Express
Monday, Dec. 9:
4:30 p.m. - Miracles from Heaven
7 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street
9:30 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street
Tuesday, Dec. 10:
6 p.m. - The Polar Express
8 p.m. - Elf
10 p.m. - The Polar Express
Wednesday, Dec. 11:
6 p.m. - Elf
8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. - Four Christmases
Thursday Dec. 12:
5:45 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
10 p.m. - Fred Claus
Friday, Dec. 13:
4:30 p.m. - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
7 p.m. - The Polar Express
9 p.m. - How Murray Saved Christmas
10 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Claus
11:15 p.m. - Frosty's Winter Wonderland
Saturday, Dec. 14:
5 p.m. - The Polar Express
7 p.m. - Elf
9 p.m. - Elf
11 p.m. - Ice Age
Sunday, Dec. 15:
4 p.m. - Mrs. Doubtfire
7 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
9:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
11:30 p.m. - Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, Dec. 16:
5:30 p.m. - Fred Claus
8 p.m. - Elf
10:05 p.m. - Love the Coopers
Tuesday, Dec. 17:
6 p.m. - Elf
8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10: 15 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street
Wednesday, Dec. 18:
5:45 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
8 p.m. - Elf
10 p.m. - Mrs. Doubtfire
Thursday, Dec. 19:
6 p.m. - Elf
8 p.m. - Four Christmases
10 p.m. - Love the Coopers
Friday, Dec. 20:
6 p.m. - Four Christmases
8 p.m. - Elf
10 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Saturday, Dec. 21:
4 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
6 p.m. - Elf
8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, Dec. 22:
4:30 p.m. - Ernest Saves Christmas
6:30 p.m. - Fred Claus
9 p.m. - Four Christmases
11 p.m. - The Polar Express
Monday, Dec. 23:
6 p.m. - Four Christmases
8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
10:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Tuesday, Dec. 24:
5 p.m. - The Polar Express
7 p.m. - Elf
9 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
11: 15 p.m. - Four Christmases
IFC Calendar
Thursday, Dec. 5:
9 p.m. - Planes, Trains & Automobiles
11 p.m. - Snow Day
1 a.m. - Ernest Saves Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 12:
9 p.m. - Gremlins
11: 30 p.m. - Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas
1:30 a.m. - How Murray Saved Christmas
2:30 a.m. - Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 19:
9 p.m. - The Year Without a Santa Claus
10:15 p.m. - Rudolph's Shiny New Year
11:30 p.m. - Frosty's Winter Wonderland
12 a.m. - The Year Without a Santa Claus
1:15 a.m. - Rudolph's Shiny New Year
Thursday, Dec. 26:
6 p.m. - Snow Day
8 p.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
10 p.m. - Four Christmases
12 a.m. - Christmas with the Kranks
2 a.m. - Four Christmases
4 a.m. - All I Want for Christmas
