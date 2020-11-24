It's hard to believe, but at the ripe old age of 54, heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is ready to step back into the ring. Tyson will take on fellow pugilist Roy Jones Jr. for an exhibition fight later this month, and even without any belts at stake, the fight is still set to be one for the ages.

Tyson has been retired since 2005, but the prospect of seeing him in the ring again is still an exciting one — especially when he's aiming to take on a pedigree fighter like onetime four-division world champion Jones Jr., 51. Although the forthcoming matchup they've agreed to is just an exhibition fight without all the same stakes and rules as an ordinary slugfest, they will still command lots of eyeballs.

Previously scheduled for September, the event, called the "Frontline Battle," was pushed to Thanksgiving weekend and is now taking place on Saturday, Nov. 28. It'll go eight rounds, and is sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

"Changing the date to Nov. 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history," Tyson said in a media statement. "This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I'm coming full force."

Tyson posted new footage of himself prepping for his fight against Jones Jr., and by the looks of it, the 54-year-old former phenom is as hyped for the fight as we are.

The bout is set to air on traditional pay-per-view and social media app Triller, and it is scheduled to go down at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., just outside Los Angeles. While the fight itself isn't exactly a standard match with the traditional consequences, it's sure to be entertaining; artists including Snoop, Lil Wayne, Future, Pitbull, and The Weeknd are scheduled to perform during the event. Leading up to the right, Triller is planning to air a 10-part docuseries that will show Tyson and Jones Jr. preparing for their fight, with two episodes arriving every week until fight night.

The "Frontline Battle" between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. airs on pay-per-view and Triller on Saturday, Nov. 28.