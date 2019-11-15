The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is appointment TV every year. So grab a blanket and snuggle with the ones you love for this tradition-rich production before the day gets too hectic with turkeys good and bad. Here's what you need to know to catch the big parade this year.

How to watch:

NBC will air the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones, with Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker hosting. In addition to the TV broadcast, the show will also be live-streamed in partnership with Verizon 360 on mobile devices and YouTube to provide fans with a 360-degree view of the parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Who's performing:

Expect a star-studded lineup as Grammy winning supernova Celine Dion performs hits from her new album Courage. There's also Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Natasha Bedingfield, the Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL stars Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast and Muppets from Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young, and the star of the season, Santa Claus himself.

In addition to the aforementioned and extensive list of stars slated to wow viewers, there is also an opening number on 34th Street that will feature the Muppets alongside several actors, singers, and dancers. And then the celebration will move to the front of Macy's flagship store, with performances by the casts of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, and Tina — The Tina Turner Musical. The Radio City Rockettes will also bring their famous high kicks to Herald Square.

The best and newest balloons:

New and awesome balloons joining this year's parade include Astronaut Snoopy from Peanuts Worldwide, Green Eggs and Ham from Netflix, and SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary from Nickelodeon. Also, the vintage balloon Smokey Bear will return to the air to celebrate his 75th birthday during this year's event, and contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama will display her Love Flies Up to the Sky balloon creation from her "My Eternal Soul" paintings series.

New floats:

New floats joining the procession will include Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues and You! (with Josh Dela Cruz), The Brick-changer by The Lego Group (with NCT 127), Home Sweet Home by Cracker Barrel (with Tenille Townes), Rexy in the City by COACH (with Billy Porter), and Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life (featuring singer Kelly Rowland).

The 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC live on Thursday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (all time zones), with a special encore presentation set for 2 to 5 p.m.