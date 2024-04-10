The biggest weekend in golf is finally here. But, if you didn't win the tournament's yearly lottery to purchase tickets or you don't want to spend upwards of $6K on a resale site, you probably want to know how to watch the 2024 Masters Tournament from home. Don't worry, we don't have tickets either. We'll be propped up on the couch. Augusta's become a dreamland far, far away.

Thankfully, there are tons of ways to catch all four days of the 2024 Masters Tournament from Thursday, April 11 to Sunday, April 14. The Masters will air live on ESPN and CBS. If you don't have live television, you can also learn where to stream the 2024 Masters Tournament on platforms like ESPN+, Paramount+, DIRECTV STREAM, and more. Don't tell, but some ways to stream the Masters are… wait for it… completely free. We'll talk about that a little later.

This year, 89 players will hash it out at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, all competing against one another for that coveted Green Jacket. Which, for those of you tuning in for the very first time, is exactly what it sounds like. A green blazer. And bragging rights, of course.

Within the mix of golfers in attendance are World Golf Ranking No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is currently the betting favorite, last year's winner Jon Rahm, four-time major winner and worldwide star Rory McIlroy, LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, and, of course, the globe's most famous living golfer, Tiger Woods.

Tiger hasn't been seen on the course since withdrawing from the Genesis Open in February. The five-time Masters winner is still battling some injuries from his 2021 car wreck in Los Angeles which almost cost him his right leg. Though Tiger's odds of winning with this much rust are low, we're still stoked to see him on our screens again — if he doesn't withdraw for the second year in a row. We hate to say it, but anything's possible.

Tiger Woods (amongst more of your favorites) could also get cut after the first two days. The top 50 performances (including ties) from Thursday and Friday's rounds move on and get to play on Saturday and Sunday, leaving up to 39 players out of the competition.

Avid golf fans might agree that catching every moment is near impossible. However, fear not, as the tournament will be available for streaming across multiple platforms, ensuring you won't miss out on any exciting bits and pieces. Learn how to tune in this weekend and find the full 2024 Masters Tournament schedule below.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters Tournament on ESPN+



ESPN+ will be hosting all of the action at the 2024 Masters Tournament you need to see this weekend. This is every sports enthusiast's go-to streaming platform to catch everything ESPN. Golf, basketball, baseball, football, you name it, making this the ultimate spot to watch the 2024 Masters Tournament live stream. Though there is no free trial for ESPN+, subscribers will pay just $10.99/month or save 15% by paying $109.99/year.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters Tournament on Paramount+



While you won't be able to stream all of the action on Paramount+, viewers will gain some access to the majority of what's going on in Augusta. See our detailed streaming schedule below to learn what exactly you'll be able to stream using Paramount+. For those without the streaming service, Paramount+ starts at just $5.99/month and begins with a one week free trial.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters Tournament on Fubo



For optimal viewing experience of the 2024 Masters Tournament, consider subscribing to a streaming service that provides live coverage to both ESPN and CBS. ESPN will host the Thursday and Friday rounds while CBS will take care of Saturday and Sunday. Lucky for you, Fubo has both. Here, streamers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial to catch every viewable minute of the 2024 Masters Tournament. Should you decide to continue with Fubo, subscriptions start at just $79.99/month, granting access to nearly 200 channels and the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters Tournament on DIRECTV STREAM



DIRECTV STREAM also stands out as an excellent option for live sports coverage. Currently, subscribers can take advantage of discounts on DIRECTV STREAM's sports packages. Opt for the Entertainment + Sports Pack and save $30/month, paying just $84.98/month for three months, which includes 75+ channels. Alternatively, consider the Choice + Sports Pack, DIRECTV STREAM's most popular option, offering 105+ channels at $98.99/month for one month, with savings of $44.99. For even more comprehensive coverage, the Ultimate + Sports Pack is available at $109.99/month for one month, featuring 140+ channels and a savings of $44.99. There is just one issue: The only option that offers both ESPN and CBS is the Ultimate + Sports Pack. Just keep that in mind if you're trying to catch all four days.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters Tournament on Hulu + Live TV

Priced at $77 per month, Hulu + Live TV offers coverage of the Masters Tournament via ESPN+, along with a wide range of TV shows, movies, and more. With features like unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two screens simultaneously, Hulu + Live TV caters to households with diverse interests. Plus, for the youngin's, Disney+ is also included in this package.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters Tournament for Free



As mentioned, watchers can stream the 2024 Masters Tournament for free. But, there's a bit of a catch. You can only do so on Masters.com. Maybe now is a great time to finally pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Fire TV so you can cast from your laptop or tablet to your television.

How to Watch the 2024 Masters Tournament from anywhere with a VPN



If you're not located within the United States, you might run into a little trouble accessing these streaming services. Luckily, folks outside of the states can watch the 2024 Masters Tournament with the help of a VPN like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs hide your location, fooling your internet service into believing you're in the United States even if you aren't. Private Internet Access starts at just $2 per month, while ExpressVPN sweetens the deal with a current 49% off its yearly plan.

Catch the whole schedule for the 2024 Masters Tournament below:

Thursday, 4/11

Honorary Starters: 7:45-8 a.m. (Live on Masters.com)

7:45-8 a.m. (Live on Masters.com) Round 1 ESPN Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV)

3-7:30 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV) Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (4, 5, and 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, and 13): 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

Friday, 4/12

Round 2 ESPN Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV)

3-7:30 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV) Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (4, 5, and 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, and 13): 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

Saturday, 4/13

Round 3 CBS Telecast: 3-7 p.m. (Available on Paramount+)

3-7 p.m. (Available on Paramount+) Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

10:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (4, 5, and 6): 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Streaming on ESPN+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, and 13): 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com) Featured Holes (15 and 16): 12:30-6:30 p.m. (Available on ESPN+, Paramount+, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Masters.com)

Sunday, 4/14