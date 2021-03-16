How to Watch the 2021 Oscar Nominees Right Now

Sign in to customize your TV listings
The 2021 Oscar nominees have been unveiled and there's good news and bad news. The good news is that a lot of movies are already streaming for you to check out right now. The bad news, and honestly it's bad news depending on how you look at it, there are a ton of movies to get through. Luckily, the Oscars don't air until April 25 so you have over a month to get through this viewing list!
You'll need Hulu and Netflix to watch a good chunk of the list, but there's also some nominees on Amazon, Disney+, and other streaming services, as well as those that are available on digital retailers like YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and more. So get out your remote and your calendar, because below is the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees and how to watch them.
(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)
Best Picture
The Father -- Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]
Judas and the Black Messiah --
Currently in theaters
Mank --
Netflix
Minari --
Available on digital retailers from $19.99
Nomadland --
Hulu
Promising Young Woman --
Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray
Sound of Metal --
Amazon Prime Video
The Trial of the Chicago 7 --
Netflix
Best Directing
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round -- Hulu
David Fincher, Mank -- Netflix
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari -- Available on Video on Demand
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland -- Hulu
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman -- Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Netflix
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday -- Hulu
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman -- Netflix
Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- Hulu
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman -- Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal -- Amazon Prime Video
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Netflix
Anthony Hopkins, The Father -- Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters]
Gary Oldman, Mank -- Netflix
Steven Yeun, Minari -- Available on digital retailers from $19.99
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy -- Netflix
Olivia Colman, The Father --Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]
Amanda Seyfried, Mank -- Netflix
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari -- Available on Video on Demand
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami... -- Amazon Prime Video
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal -- Amazon Prime Video
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters
Minari --
Available on digital retailers from $19.99
Promising Young Woman --
Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray
Sound of Metal --
Amazon Prime Video
The Trial of the Chicago 7 --
Netflix
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video
The Father --
Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]
Nomadland --
Hulu
One Night in Miami… --
Amazon Prime Video
The White Tiger
-- Netflix
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters
Mank --
Netflix
News of the World--
Available on digital retailers from $19.99
Nomadland --
Hulu
The Trial of the Chicago 7 --
Netflix
Best Film Editing
The Father -- Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]
Nomadland --
Hulu
Promising Young Woman --
Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray
Sound of Metal --
Amazon Prime Video
The Trial of the Chicago 7 --
Netflix
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward -- Disney+
Over the Moon --
Netflix
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon --
Netflix
Soul --
Disney+
Wolfwalkers --
Apple TV+
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow -- Disney+
Genius Loci -- TBD
If Anything Happens I Love You --
Netflix
Opera --
Instagram
Yes-People -- TBD
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through -- FeelingThrough.com
The Letter Room --
Vimeo
The Present -- TBD
Two Distant Strangers -- TBD
White Eye -- TBD
Best International Feature Film
Another Round -- Hulu
Better Days --
Available on digital retailers from $2.99
Collective --
Available on digital retailers from $3.99
The Man Who Sold His Skin --
Not available in the U.S.
Quo Vadis, Aida? --
Laemmle Virtual Cinema and in limited theatrical release
Best Documentary Feature
Collective -- Available on digital retailers from $3.99
Crip Camp --
Netflix
The Mole Agent --
Available on digital retailers from $3.99
My Octopus Teacher --
Netflix
Time --
Amazon Prime Video
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette -- YouTube
A Concerto Is a Conversation --
NYTimes.com
Do Not Split --
Facebook
Hunger Ward --
Pluto TV
A Love Song for Latasha --
Netflix
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods -- Netflix
Mank --
Netflix
Minari --
Available on Video on Demand
News of the World --
Available on on digital retailers from $19.99
Soul --
Disney+
Best Original Song
"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix
"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga -- Netflix
"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead -- Netflix
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami... -- Amazon Prime Video
Best Sound
Greyhound -- Apple TV+
Mank --
Netflix
News of the World --
Available on digital retailers from $19.99
Soul --
Disney+
Sound of Metal --
Amazon Prime Video
Best Costume Design
Emma -- Netflix
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom --
Netflix
Mank --
Netflix
Mulan --
Disney+
Pinocchio --
Available on digital retailers from $5.99
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma -- Netflix
Hillbilly Elegy --
Netflix
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom --
Netflix
Mank --
Netflix
Pinocchio --
Available on digital retailers from $5.99
Best Production Design
The Father -- Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom --
Netflix
Mank --
Netflix
News of the World --
Available on digital retailers from $19.99
Tenet --
Available on digital retailers from $5.99
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters -- Available on digital retailers from $4.99
The Midnight Sky --
Netflix
Mulan --
Disney+
The One and Only Ivan --
Disney+
Tenet --
Available on digital retailers from $5.99