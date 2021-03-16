How to Watch the 2021 Oscar Nominees Right Now

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman), Andra Day (The United States vs Billie Holiday) Amazon/Focus Features/Hulu

The 2021 Oscar nominees have been unveiled and there's good news and bad news. The good news is that a lot of movies are already streaming for you to check out right now. The bad news, and honestly it's bad news depending on how you look at it, there are a ton of movies to get through. Luckily, the Oscars don't air until April 25 so you have over a month to get through this viewing list!

You'll need Hulu and Netflix to watch a good chunk of the list, but there's also some nominees on Amazon, Disney+, and other streaming services, as well as those that are available on digital retailers like YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and more. So get out your remote and your calendar, because below is the full list of 2021 Oscar nominees and how to watch them.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Best Picture

The Father -- Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]

Judas and the Black Messiah --

Currently in theaters

Mank --

Netflix

Minari --

Available on digital retailers from $19.99

Nomadland --

Hulu

Promising Young Woman --

Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray

Sound of Metal --

Amazon Prime Video

The Trial of the Chicago 7 --

Netflix



Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round -- Hulu

David Fincher, Mank -- Netflix

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari -- Available on Video on Demand

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland -- Hulu

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman -- Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray



Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Netflix

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday -- Hulu

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman -- Netflix

Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- Hulu

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman -- Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray



Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal -- Amazon Prime Video

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Netflix

Anthony Hopkins, The Father -- Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters]

Gary Oldman, Mank -- Netflix

Steven Yeun, Minari -- Available on digital retailers from $19.99



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy -- Netflix

Olivia Colman, The Father --Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]

Amanda Seyfried, Mank -- Netflix

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari -- Available on Video on Demand



Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami... -- Amazon Prime Video

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal -- Amazon Prime Video

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters



Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters

Minari --

Available on digital retailers from $19.99

Promising Young Woman --

Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray

Sound of Metal --

Amazon Prime Video

The Trial of the Chicago 7 --

Netflix



Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video

The Father --

Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]

Nomadland --

Hulu

One Night in Miami… --

Amazon Prime Video

The White Tiger

-- Netflix



Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters

Mank --

Netflix

News of the World--

Available on digital retailers from $19.99

Nomadland --

Hulu

The Trial of the Chicago 7 --

Netflix



Best Film Editing

The Father -- Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]

Nomadland --

Hulu

Promising Young Woman --

Available on digital retailers and DVD Blu-Ray

Sound of Metal --

Amazon Prime Video

The Trial of the Chicago 7 --

Netflix



Best Animated Feature Film

Onward -- Disney+

Over the Moon --

Netflix

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon --

Netflix

Soul --

Disney+

Wolfwalkers --

Apple TV+



Best Animated Short Film

Burrow -- Disney+

Genius Loci -- TBD

If Anything Happens I Love You --

Netflix

Opera --

Instagram

Yes-People -- TBD





Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through -- FeelingThrough.com

The Letter Room --

Vimeo

The Present -- TBD

Two Distant Strangers -- TBD

White Eye -- TBD





Best International Feature Film

Another Round -- Hulu

Better Days --

Available on digital retailers from $2.99

Collective --

Available on digital retailers from $3.99

The Man Who Sold His Skin --

Not available in the U.S.

Quo Vadis, Aida? --

Laemmle Virtual Cinema and in limited theatrical release



Best Documentary Feature

Collective -- Available on digital retailers from $3.99

Crip Camp --

Netflix

The Mole Agent --

Available on digital retailers from $3.99

My Octopus Teacher --

Netflix

Time --

Amazon Prime Video



Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette -- YouTube

A Concerto Is a Conversation --

NYTimes.com

Do Not Split --

Facebook

Hunger Ward --

Pluto TV

A Love Song for Latasha --

Netflix



Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods -- Netflix

Mank --

Netflix

Minari --

Available on Video on Demand

News of the World --

Available on on digital retailers from $19.99

Soul --

Disney+



Best Original Song

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah -- Currently in theaters

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix

"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga -- Netflix

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead -- Netflix

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami... -- Amazon Prime Video



Best Sound

Greyhound -- Apple TV+

Mank --

Netflix

News of the World --

Available on digital retailers from $19.99

Soul --

Disney+

Sound of Metal --

Amazon Prime Video



Best Costume Design

Emma -- Netflix

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom --

Netflix

Mank --

Netflix

Mulan --

Disney+

Pinocchio --

Available on digital retailers from $5.99



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma -- Netflix

Hillbilly Elegy --

Netflix

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom --

Netflix

Mank --

Netflix

Pinocchio --

Available on digital retailers from $5.99



Best Production Design

The Father -- Available on digital retailers beginning March 26. [Currently in theaters nationwide]

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom --

Netflix

Mank --

Netflix

News of the World --

Available on digital retailers from $19.99

Tenet --

Available on digital retailers from $5.99



Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters -- Available on digital retailers from $4.99

The Midnight Sky --

Netflix

Mulan --

Disney+

The One and Only Ivan --

Disney+

Tenet --

Available on digital retailers from $5.99

