Oscars 2021: Academy Awards Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham (Promising Young Woman), Steven Yeun (Minari), and Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...) Focus Features/A24 Films/Amazon Studios

The 2021 Academy Awards ceremony is all about the winners. Sure, being a nominee is nice, but Hollywood's greatest didn't go on a juice cleanse for the last five days to come in second place. You want your name etched in the tomes of Hollywood immortality? You gotta get one of those golden man statues. We're keeping track of all the winners at the 2021 Oscars right here.

History is on the line as well. Nomadland director Chloe Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director, and with Emerald Fennell forPromising Young Woman, two women have been nominated for Best Director in the same year for the first time ever. Minari's Steven Yeun is the first Asian American actor to be nominated for Best Actor, while Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his performance inMa Rainey's Black Bottom.

2021 Oscars Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win

So who has the best chance to win? Based on sheer number of nominations alone, David Fincher's Mank is the bet with 10 nominations, and Nomadland is behind it with seven. Minari,Sound of Metal, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Father all tied with six nominations each.

The 2021 Oscars nominees and winners are below (the list will be updated throughout the ceremony):

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

WINNER Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman



Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari



Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah



Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

WINNER Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

WINNER The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger



Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People



Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye



Best International Feature Film

WINNER Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?



Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time



Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha



Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul



Best Original Song

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami...



Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal



Best Costume Design

Emma

WINNER Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio



Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet



Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

