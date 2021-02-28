Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe-Winning TV Shows and Movies Right Now

You can stream so many right now!

Megan Vick

Frances McDormand, Nomadland, Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah, Olivia Colman, The Crown

 Hulu/Warner Bros/Netflix

The 2021 Golden Globes are behind us, but you can still watch all of the winning films and moves. Whether you have been living under a rock and want to finally find out why Schitt's Creek has been winning everything for a year (including two new Golden Globes), or you're seeking a cathartic cry watching Chloe Zhao's emotional Nomadland, TV Guide is here to help you figure out where to watch and stream this year's winners and nominees. 

It will certainly help if you have a Netflix subscription, with the streaming service dominating the TV drama categories with The Crown and limited series categories with The Queen's Gambit, along with a screenplay trophy for The Trial of The Chicago 7. HBO Max will be needed to watch Best Supporting Actor in a Drama - Motion Picture winner Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah

Head here for more on this year's Golden Globes.

Here are the 2021 Golden Globe nominees and where to stream them.

Film Categories

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

 Netflix

Best Motion Picture - Drama

WINNER: Nomadland — Hulu
The Father
 — Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]
Mank Netflix
Promising Young Woman — Available to rent for $19.99 from Video On Demand services
The Trial of the Chicago 7Netflix

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Borat Subsequent MoviefilmAmazon Prime Video
Hamilton Disney+
Music — Available for rent for $6.99 via Video On Demand services
Palm SpringsHulu
The PromNetflix

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Netflix
Riz Ahmed, Sound of MetalAmazon Prime Video
Anthony Hopkins, The Father —  Available on Video On Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]
Gary Oldman, Mank Netflix
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Hulu
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black BottomNetflix
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a WomanNetflix
Frances McDormand, NomadlandHulu 
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman —  Available to rent for $19.99 from Video on Demand services

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent MoviefilmAmazon Prime Video
James Corden, The PromNetflix
Lin-Manuel Miranda, HamiltonDisney+
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield — Available to rent for $5.99 on Video on Demand Services
Andy Samberg, Palm SpringsHulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot — Netflix 
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent MoviefilmAmazon Prime Video
Kate Hudson, Music — Available to rent for $6.99 via Video on Demand services
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma. HBO Max

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7Netflix
Jared Leto, The Little ThingsHBO Max (Until Feb. 28)
Bill Murray, On the RocksApple TV+
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in MiamiAmazon Prime Video

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)
Glenn Close, Hillbilly ElegyNetflix
Olivia Colman, The Father -- Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]
Amanda Seyfried, MankNetflix
Helena Zengel, News of the World —  Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services

Best Director - Motion Picture

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — Hulu
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women —  Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services
David Fincher, MankNetflix
Regina King, One Night in MiamiAmazon Prime Video
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7Netflix

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman — Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services
Jack Fincher, MankNetflix
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father — Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]
Chloé Zhao, NomadlandHulu 

Best Motion Picture - Animated

WINNER: Soul — Disney+
The Croods: A New Age
 — Available via Video on Demand 
OnwardDisney+
Over the MoonNetflix
WolfwalkersApple TV+

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

WINNER: Minari — Available on Video on Demand services
Another Round
 — Available to rent for $6.99 from Video on Demand services
La LloronaAmazon Prime Video
The Life AheadNetflix
Two of Us — Available to rent for $6.99 on Video on Demand services

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul — Disney+
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight SkyNetflix
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet —  Available to rent for $5.99 on Video on Demand services
James Newton Howard, News of the World —  Available to rent for $19.99 fon Video on Demand services
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, MankNetflix

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

WINNER: "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead — Netflix
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black MessiahHBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7Netflix
"Speak Now," One Night in MiamiAmazon Prime Video
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie HolidayHulu 

TV Categories

Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

 Apple TV+

Best Television Series - Drama

WINNER: The CrownNetflix
Lovecraft CountryHBO Max
The MandalorianDisney+
OzarkNetflix
RatchedNetflix

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Schitt's Creek — NetflixIMDbTV, CW Seed
The Flight Attendant
HBO Max
The GreatHulu
Emily in ParisNetflix
Ted LassoApple TV+

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown — Netflix
Jason Bateman, OzarkNetflix
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul — Seasons 1-4 on Netflix, Season 5 not yet available
Al Pacino, HuntersAmazon Prime Video
Matthew Rhys, Perry MasonHBO Max

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown — Netflix
Olivia Colman, The CrownNetflix
Jodie Comer, Killing EveHulu
Laura Linney, OzarkNetflix
Sarah Paulson, RatchedNetflix

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — Apple TV+
Don Cheadle, Black MondayShowtime
Nicholas Hoult, The GreatHulu
Eugene Levy, Schitt's CreekNetflixIMDbTV, CW Seed
Ramy Youssef, RamyHulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — NetflixIMDbTV, CW Seed
Lily Collins, Emily in ParisNetflix
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight AttendantHBO Max
Elle Fanning,The GreatHulu
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary PlaylistHulu, Peacock

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit — Netflix
Normal People
Hulu
Small AxeAmazon Prime Video
The UndoingHBO Max
UnorthodoxNetflix

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — HBO Max
Brian Cranston, Your HonorShowtime
Jeff Daniels, The Comey RuleShowtime
Hugh Grant, The UndoingHBO Max
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord BirdShowtime

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — Netflix
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. AmericaFXonHulu
Shira Haas, UnorthodoxNetflix
Nicole Kidman, The UndoingHBO Max
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal PeopleHulu

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

WINNER: John Boyega, Small AxeAmazon Prime Video
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey RuleShowtime
Dan Levy, Schitt's CreekNetflixIMDbTV, CW Seed
Jim Parsons, HollywoodNetflix
Donald Sutherland, The UndoingHBO Max

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The CrownNetflix
Helena Bonham Carter, The CrownNetflix
Julia Garner, OzarkNetflix
Annie Murphy, Schitt's CreekNetflixIMDbTV, CW Seed
Cynthia Nixon, RatchedNetflix