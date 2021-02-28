How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe-Winning TV Shows and Movies Right Now

Sign in to customize your TV listings
The 2021 Golden Globes are behind us, but you can still watch all of the winning films and moves. Whether you have been living under a rock and want to finally find out why Schitt's Creek has been winning everything for a year (including two new Golden Globes), or you're seeking a cathartic cry watching Chloe Zhao's emotional Nomadland, TV Guide is here to help you figure out where to watch and stream this year's winners and nominees.
It will certainly help if you have a Netflix subscription, with the streaming service dominating the TV drama categories with The Crown and limited series categories with The Queen's Gambit, along with a screenplay trophy for The Trial of The Chicago 7. HBO Max will be needed to watch Best Supporting Actor in a Drama - Motion Picture winner Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Here are the 2021 Golden Globe nominees and where to stream them.
WINNER: Nomadland — Hulu
The Father
— Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]
Mank — Netflix
Promising Young Woman — Available to rent for $19.99 from Video On Demand services
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix
WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video
Hamilton — Disney+
Music — Available for rent for $6.99 via Video On Demand services
Palm Springs — Hulu
The Prom — Netflix
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Netflix
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal — Amazon Prime Video
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — Available on Video On Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]
Gary Oldman, Mank — Netflix
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)
WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Hulu
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Netflix
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman — Netflix
Frances McDormand, Nomadland — Hulu
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman — Available to rent for $19.99 from Video on Demand services
WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video
James Corden, The Prom — Netflix
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton — Disney+
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield — Available to rent for $5.99 on Video on Demand Services
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs — Hulu
WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot — Netflix
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video
Kate Hudson, Music — Available to rent for $6.99 via Video on Demand services
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma. — HBO Max
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix
Jared Leto, The Little Things — HBO Max (Until Feb. 28)
Bill Murray, On the Rocks — Apple TV+
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami — Amazon Prime Video
WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix
Olivia Colman, The Father -- Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]
Amanda Seyfried, Mank — Netflix
Helena Zengel, News of the World — Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — Hulu
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women — Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services
David Fincher, Mank — Netflix
Regina King, One Night in Miami — Amazon Prime Video
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix
WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman — Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services
Jack Fincher, Mank — Netflix
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father — Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — Hulu
WINNER: Soul — Disney+
The Croods: A New Age
— Available via Video on Demand
Onward — Disney+
Over the Moon — Netflix
Wolfwalkers — Apple TV+
WINNER: Minari — Available on Video on Demand services
Another Round
— Available to rent for $6.99 from Video on Demand services
La Llorona — Amazon Prime Video
The Life Ahead — Netflix
Two of Us — Available to rent for $6.99 on Video on Demand services
WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul — Disney+
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky — Netflix
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet — Available to rent for $5.99 on Video on Demand services
James Newton Howard, News of the World — Available to rent for $19.99 fon Video on Demand services
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank — Netflix
WINNER: "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead — Netflix
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah — HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami — Amazon Prime Video
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Hulu
WINNER: The Crown — Netflix
Lovecraft Country — HBO Max
The Mandalorian — Disney+
Ozark — Netflix
Ratched — Netflix
WINNER: Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
The Flight Attendant
— HBO Max
The Great — Hulu
Emily in Paris — Netflix
Ted Lasso — Apple TV+
WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown — Netflix
Jason Bateman, Ozark — Netflix
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul — Seasons 1-4 on Netflix, Season 5 not yet available
Al Pacino, Hunters — Amazon Prime Video
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason — HBO Max
WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown — Netflix
Olivia Colman, The Crown — Netflix
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve — Hulu
Laura Linney, Ozark — Netflix
Sarah Paulson, Ratched — Netflix
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — Apple TV+
Don Cheadle, Black Monday — Showtime
Nicholas Hoult, The Great — Hulu
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Ramy Youssef, Ramy — Hulu
WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris — Netflix
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant — HBO Max
Elle Fanning,The Great — Hulu
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist — Hulu, Peacock
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit — Netflix
Normal People
— Hulu
Small Axe — Amazon Prime Video
The Undoing — HBO Max
Unorthodox — Netflix
WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — HBO Max
Brian Cranston, Your Honor — Showtime
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule — Showtime
Hugh Grant, The Undoing — HBO Max
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird — Showtime
WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — Netflix
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America — FXonHulu
Shira Haas, Unorthodox — Netflix
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing — HBO Max
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People — Hulu
WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe — Amazon Prime Video
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule — Showtime
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Jim Parsons, Hollywood — Netflix
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing — HBO Max
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown — Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown — Netflix
Julia Garner, Ozark — Netflix
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched — Netflix