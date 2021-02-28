How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe-Winning TV Shows and Movies Right Now

Frances McDormand, Nomadland, Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah, Olivia Colman, The Crown Hulu/Warner Bros/Netflix

The 2021 Golden Globes are behind us, but you can still watch all of the winning films and moves. Whether you have been living under a rock and want to finally find out why Schitt's Creek has been winning everything for a year (including two new Golden Globes), or you're seeking a cathartic cry watching Chloe Zhao's emotional Nomadland, TV Guide is here to help you figure out where to watch and stream this year's winners and nominees.

It will certainly help if you have a Netflix subscription, with the streaming service dominating the TV drama categories with The Crown and limited series categories with The Queen's Gambit, along with a screenplay trophy for The Trial of The Chicago 7. HBO Max will be needed to watch Best Supporting Actor in a Drama - Motion Picture winner Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah.

Here are the 2021 Golden Globe nominees and where to stream them.

Film Categories

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Netflix

Best Motion Picture - Drama

WINNER: Nomadland — Hulu

The Father

— Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]

Mank — Netflix

Promising Young Woman — Available to rent for $19.99 from Video On Demand services

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video

Hamilton — Disney+

Music — Available for rent for $6.99 via Video On Demand services

Palm Springs — Hulu

The Prom — Netflix



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Netflix

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal — Amazon Prime Video

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — Available on Video On Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]

Gary Oldman, Mank — Netflix

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

WINNER: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Hulu

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Netflix

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman — Netflix

Frances McDormand, Nomadland — Hulu

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman — Available to rent for $19.99 from Video on Demand services



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video

James Corden, The Prom — Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton — Disney+

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield — Available to rent for $5.99 on Video on Demand Services

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs — Hulu



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot — Netflix

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — Amazon Prime Video

Kate Hudson, Music — Available to rent for $6.99 via Video on Demand services

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma. — HBO Max



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix

Jared Leto, The Little Things — HBO Max (Until Feb. 28)

Bill Murray, On the Rocks — Apple TV+

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami — Amazon Prime Video



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

WINNER: Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian — Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy — Netflix

Olivia Colman, The Father -- Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]

Amanda Seyfried, Mank — Netflix

Helena Zengel, News of the World — Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services



Best Director - Motion Picture

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — Hulu

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women — Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services

David Fincher, Mank — Netflix

Regina King, One Night in Miami — Amazon Prime Video

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix



Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

WINNER: Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman — Available to rent for $19.99 on Video on Demand services

Jack Fincher, Mank — Netflix

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father — Available on Video on Demand on March 26. [Limited Theatrical release Feb. 26 and in theaters nationwide on March 12]

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland — Hulu



Best Motion Picture - Animated

WINNER: Soul — Disney+

The Croods: A New Age

— Available via Video on Demand

Onward — Disney+

Over the Moon — Netflix

Wolfwalkers — Apple TV+



Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

WINNER: Minari — Available on Video on Demand services

Another Round

— Available to rent for $6.99 from Video on Demand services

La Llorona — Amazon Prime Video

The Life Ahead — Netflix

Two of Us — Available to rent for $6.99 on Video on Demand services



Best Original Score - Motion Picture

WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul — Disney+

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky — Netflix

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet — Available to rent for $5.99 on Video on Demand services

James Newton Howard, News of the World — Available to rent for $19.99 fon Video on Demand services

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank — Netflix



Best Original Song - Motion Picture

WINNER: "Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead — Netflix

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah — HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Netflix

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami — Amazon Prime Video

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday — Hulu





TV Categories

Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Best Television Series - Drama

WINNER: The Crown — Netflix

Lovecraft Country — HBO Max

The Mandalorian — Disney+

Ozark — Netflix

Ratched — Netflix



Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

The Flight Attendant

— HBO Max

The Great — Hulu

Emily in Paris — Netflix

Ted Lasso — Apple TV+



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

WINNER: Josh O'Connor, The Crown — Netflix

Jason Bateman, Ozark — Netflix

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul — Seasons 1-4 on Netflix, Season 5 not yet available

Al Pacino, Hunters — Amazon Prime Video

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason — HBO Max



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

WINNER: Emma Corrin, The Crown — Netflix

Olivia Colman, The Crown — Netflix

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve — Hulu

Laura Linney, Ozark — Netflix

Sarah Paulson, Ratched — Netflix



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso — Apple TV+

Don Cheadle, Black Monday — Showtime

Nicholas Hoult, The Great — Hulu

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

Ramy Youssef, Ramy — Hulu



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris — Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant — HBO Max

Elle Fanning,The Great — Hulu

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist — Hulu, Peacock



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit — Netflix

Normal People

— Hulu

Small Axe — Amazon Prime Video

The Undoing — HBO Max

Unorthodox — Netflix



Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True — HBO Max

Brian Cranston, Your Honor — Showtime

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule — Showtime

Hugh Grant, The Undoing — HBO Max

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird — Showtime



Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit — Netflix

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America — FXonHulu

Shira Haas, Unorthodox — Netflix

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing — HBO Max

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People — Hulu



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

WINNER: John Boyega, Small Axe — Amazon Prime Video

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule — Showtime

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

Jim Parsons, Hollywood — Netflix

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing — HBO Max



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown — Netflix

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown — Netflix

Julia Garner, Ozark — Netflix

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek — Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched — Netflix

