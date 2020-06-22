Like the Primetime Emmys and the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes is another televised awards show making some adjustments to air in a post-COVID-19 world. The 78th Golden Globes are now set for Feb. 28, 2021, which just so happens to be the day the Oscars were originally scheduled to air. (The Academy Awards recently announced that film's biggest night would be pushed back to April 25, 2021.) While there's not much concrete information about how the show will play out yet, one thing we do know for certain is that, as was announced back in January, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will team up once again to host the 2021 Globes for the fourth time. At least we have that to look forward to!

While we'll be staying tuned to find out more details about the show, here's everything we know so far about the 78th Golden Globes.





When are the Golden Globes?

This 2021 Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on NBC. While some awards shows are toying with the idea of a putting together a virtual ceremony, the Globes are set to stream live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles as usual.





What channel are the Golden Globes on?

As usual, the Golden Globes will air live on NBC.





How can you watch the Golden Globes?

In addition to the live TV broadcast, those with cable subscriptions can tune in via the NBC site.





Who are the 2021 Golden Globes nominees?

While there's currently no set date for when the Golden Globe nominees will be announced, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association changed their long-standing rule to accommodate movies whose releases were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, films will be able to qualify for Golden Globes consideration even if they didn't screen in a theater first.





Who is hosting the Golden Globes?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler! They previously emceed the event in 2013, 2014, and 2015, so they're certainly up to the task.

