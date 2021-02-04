How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday morning, and while a lot of the expected nominees were there, there were also a few surprises that made it in (looking at you, Emily in Paris). Once you've had time to digest and discuss the list there is another important thing to consider: How can I watch the nominated films and TV shows that I haven't seen yet?

Well, don't you fret. TV Guide has put together a streaming list to make watching the nominated fare pretty straight forward. If you are trying to watch everything before the big show, you have until Sunday, Feb. 28 when Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the 2021 Golden Globes on NBC. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Here are the nominees and where to stream them.

Film Categories

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Netflix

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 26)

Mank -- Netflix

Nomadland -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 19)

Promising Young Woman -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

The Trial of the Chicago 7 --Netflix



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video

Hamilton -- Disney+

Music -- Available via Video onDemand on Feb. 12

Palm Springs -- Hulu

The Prom -- Netflix



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal -- Amazon Prime Video

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Netflix

Anthony Hopkins, The Father -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 26)

Gary Oldman, Mank -- Netflix

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Netflix

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 26)

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman -- Netflix

Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 19)

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video

James Corden, The Prom -- Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton -- Disney+

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield -- Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs -- Hulu





Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video

Kate Hudson, Music -- Available via Video onDemand on Feb. 12

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot -- Netflix (Beginning. Feb. 19)

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma. -- HBO Max



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)

Jared Leto, The Little Things -- HBO Max (Until Feb. 28)

Bill Murray, On the Rocks -- Apple TV+

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami -- Amazon Prime Video



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy -- Netflix

Olivia Colman, The Father -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 26)

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)

Amanda Seyfried, Mank -- Netflix

Helena Zengel, News of the World -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube



Best Director - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

David Fincher, Mank -- Netflix

Regina King, One Night in Miami -- Amazon Prime Video

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 19)



Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Jack Fincher, Mank -- Netflix

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 26)

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 19)



Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Croods: A New Age -- Available via Digital onDemand on Feb. 9

Onward -- Disney+

Over the Moon -- Netflix

Soul -- Disney+

Wolfwalkers -- Apple TV+



Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Another Round -- Available to rent for $6.99 from Amazon Prime Video and Vudu

La Llorona -- Amazon Prime Video

The Life Ahead -- Netflix

Minari -- Available via the A24 Screening Room on Feb. 12; Video onDemand beginning Feb. 26

Two of Us -- Available via Video onDemand beginning Feb. 5



Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky -- Netflix

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet -- Available to rent for $5.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

James Newton Howard, News of the World -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank -- Netflix

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul -- Disney+



Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah -- HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix

"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead -- Netflix

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami -- Amazon Prime Video

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 26)



TV Categories

Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown -- Netflix

Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max

The Mandalorian -- Disney+

Ozark -- Netflix

Ratched --Netflix

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max

The Great -- Hulu

Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

Emily in Paris -- Netflix

Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark -- Netflix

Josh O'Connor, The Crown -- Netflix

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul -- Seasons 1-4 on Netflix, Season 5 not yet available

Al Pacino, Hunters -- Amazon Prime Video

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason -- HBO Max



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown -- Netflix

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve -- Hulu

Emma Corrin, The Crown -- Netflix

Laura Linney, Ozark -- Netflix

Sarah Paulson, Ratched -- Netflix



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday -- Showtime

Nicholas Hoult, The Great -- Hulu

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+

Ramy Youssef, Ramy -- Hulu



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris -- Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max

Elle Fanning, The Great -- Hulu

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist -- Hulu, Peacock

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People -- Hulu

The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix

Small Axe -- Amazon Prime Video

The Undoing -- HBO Max

Unorthodox -- Netflix



Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Brian Cranston, Your Honor -- Showtime

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule -- Showtime

Hugh Grant, The Undoing -- HBO Max

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird --Showtime

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True --HBO Max



Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America -- FXonHulu

Shira Haas, Unorthodox -- Netflix

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing -- HBO Max

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People -- Hulu



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, Small Axe -- Amazon Prime Video

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule -- Showtime

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

Jim Parsons, Hollywood -- Netflix

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing -- HBO Max



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown -- Netflix

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown -- Netflix

Julia Garner, Ozark -- Netflix

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched -- Netflix

