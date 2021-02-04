How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Nominees

Sign in to customize your TV listings
The big show is on Feb. 28!
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday morning, and while a lot of the expected nominees were there, there were also a few surprises that made it in (looking at you, Emily in Paris). Once you've had time to digest and discuss the list there is another important thing to consider: How can I watch the nominated films and TV shows that I haven't seen yet?
Well, don't you fret. TV Guide has put together a streaming list to make watching the nominated fare pretty straight forward. If you are trying to watch everything before the big show, you have until Sunday, Feb. 28 when Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the 2021 Golden Globes on NBC. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
Here are the nominees and where to stream them.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Father -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 26)
Mank -- Netflix
Nomadland -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 19)
Promising Young Woman -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
The Trial of the Chicago 7 --Netflix
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video
Hamilton -- Disney+
Music -- Available via Video onDemand on Feb. 12
Palm Springs -- Hulu
The Prom -- Netflix
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal -- Amazon Prime Video
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Netflix
Anthony Hopkins, The Father -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 26)
Gary Oldman, Mank -- Netflix
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- Netflix
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 26)
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman -- Netflix
Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 19)
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video
James Corden, The Prom -- Netflix
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton -- Disney+
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield -- Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs -- Hulu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- Amazon Prime Video
Kate Hudson, Music -- Available via Video onDemand on Feb. 12
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot -- Netflix (Beginning. Feb. 19)
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma. -- HBO Max
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)
Jared Leto, The Little Things -- HBO Max (Until Feb. 28)
Bill Murray, On the Rocks -- Apple TV+
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami -- Amazon Prime Video
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy -- Netflix
Olivia Colman, The Father -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 26)
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 12)
Amanda Seyfried, Mank -- Netflix
Helena Zengel, News of the World -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Best Director - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
David Fincher, Mank -- Netflix
Regina King, One Night in Miami -- Amazon Prime Video
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 19)
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Jack Fincher, Mank -- Netflix
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father -- Not yet available on streaming (Theatrical release is Feb. 26)
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 19)
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Croods: A New Age -- Available via Digital onDemand on Feb. 9
Onward -- Disney+
Over the Moon -- Netflix
Soul -- Disney+
Wolfwalkers -- Apple TV+
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Another Round -- Available to rent for $6.99 from Amazon Prime Video and Vudu
La Llorona -- Amazon Prime Video
The Life Ahead -- Netflix
Minari -- Available via the A24 Screening Room on Feb. 12; Video onDemand beginning Feb. 26
Two of Us -- Available via Video onDemand beginning Feb. 5
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky -- Netflix
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet -- Available to rent for $5.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
James Newton Howard, News of the World -- Available to rent for $19.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and YouTube
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank -- Netflix
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul -- Disney+
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah -- HBO Max (Feb. 12 - March 11)
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- Netflix
"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead -- Netflix
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami -- Amazon Prime Video
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday -- Hulu (Beginning Feb. 26)
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown -- Netflix
Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
The Mandalorian -- Disney+
Ozark -- Netflix
Ratched --Netflix
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
The Great -- Hulu
Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Emily in Paris -- Netflix
Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark -- Netflix
Josh O'Connor, The Crown -- Netflix
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul -- Seasons 1-4 on Netflix, Season 5 not yet available
Al Pacino, Hunters -- Amazon Prime Video
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason -- HBO Max
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown -- Netflix
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve -- Hulu
Emma Corrin, The Crown -- Netflix
Laura Linney, Ozark -- Netflix
Sarah Paulson, Ratched -- Netflix
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday -- Showtime
Nicholas Hoult, The Great -- Hulu
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Ramy Youssef, Ramy -- Hulu
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris -- Netflix
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
Elle Fanning, The Great -- Hulu
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist -- Hulu, Peacock
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People -- Hulu
The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
Small Axe -- Amazon Prime Video
The Undoing -- HBO Max
Unorthodox -- Netflix
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Brian Cranston, Your Honor -- Showtime
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule -- Showtime
Hugh Grant, The Undoing -- HBO Max
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird --Showtime
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True --HBO Max
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America -- FXonHulu
Shira Haas, Unorthodox -- Netflix
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing -- HBO Max
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People -- Hulu
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, Small Axe -- Amazon Prime Video
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule -- Showtime
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Jim Parsons, Hollywood -- Netflix
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing -- HBO Max
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, The Crown -- Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown -- Netflix
Julia Garner, Ozark -- Netflix
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek -- Netflix, IMDbTV, CW Seed
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched -- Netflix