2021 Golden Globe Nominees: The Complete List

Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Were your favorite shows and movies nominated?
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will air later this month, and the nominees were finally announced on Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, who hosted the nominations presentation that was broadcast on TODAY. The Golden Globe Awards, established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, celebrate the best in both movies and television across drama, musicals, comedies, and limited series categories.
Even though theatrical releases were not a thing for most of 2020, there was still a lot to celebrate with this year's nominees. The voting body of the HFPA has little to no crossover with the Motion Picture Academy, but many still consider the Golden Globes to be an indicator of what movies will be mentioned in the Oscars shortlist.
Mank leads the pack on the movie side with six nominations, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7. As for TV, The Crown leads with six nominations; Schitt's Creek is right behind it at five. Netflix dominated both TV and movies, picking up 20 total nominations on the TV side and 22 for movies.
Three female directors were recognized, the most in any single year: Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Regina King for One Night in Miami, and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland. Sacha Baron Cohen tied a record for the most nominated actor in a single year when he picked up three nominations, one as a producer on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and two for his movie performances (in both Borat and The Trial of the Chicago 7).
Both Olivia Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy scored nominations for their work in both TV and film. And Chadwick Boseman was posthumously recognized for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Golden Globes 2021: Hosts, Nominees, and Everything to Know
How did your favorite shows and films fare at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards? Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Brian Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Director - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," One Night in Miami
"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday
The 2021 Golden Globes will air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on NBC.