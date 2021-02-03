2021 Golden Globe Nominees: The Complete List

Lovecraft Country, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Queen's Gambit HBO/Netflix (2)

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will air later this month, and the nominees were finally announced on Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson, who hosted the nominations presentation that was broadcast on TODAY. The Golden Globe Awards, established by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, celebrate the best in both movies and television across drama, musicals, comedies, and limited series categories.

Even though theatrical releases were not a thing for most of 2020, there was still a lot to celebrate with this year's nominees. The voting body of the HFPA has little to no crossover with the Motion Picture Academy, but many still consider the Golden Globes to be an indicator of what movies will be mentioned in the Oscars shortlist.

Mank leads the pack on the movie side with six nominations, followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7. As for TV, The Crown leads with six nominations; Schitt's Creek is right behind it at five. Netflix dominated both TV and movies, picking up 20 total nominations on the TV side and 22 for movies.

Three female directors were recognized, the most in any single year: Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman, Regina King for One Night in Miami, and Chloé Zhao for Nomadland. Sacha Baron Cohen tied a record for the most nominated actor in a single year when he picked up three nominations, one as a producer on Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and two for his movie performances (in both Borat and The Trial of the Chicago 7).

Both Olivia Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy scored nominations for their work in both TV and film. And Chadwick Boseman was posthumously recognized for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

How did your favorite shows and films fare at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards? Check out the full list of nominees below.

NOMINEES

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched



Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox



Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Brian Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True



Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched



Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World



Best Director - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Women

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers



Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us



Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste, Soul



Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Fight for You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Io Sì (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed," The United States vs. Billie Holiday



The 2021 Golden Globes will air Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c on NBC.