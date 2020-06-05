If you're looking for a way to include your kids in the national conversation about race and injustice in terms they'll understand, a great opportunity is coming up. CNN and Sesame Street are teaming up to host a town hall for young children and families on Saturday, June 6 to talk about racism and where our nation is right now.

Big Bird will join CNN's Van Jones and Erica Hill to moderate the event, which will discuss a variety of topics such as racism, the protests happening nationwide, embracing diversity, and being more empathetic and understanding. They'll be joined by other Sesame Street characters like Elmo, Abby Cadabby, and Rosita, as well as other experts who will help answer questions submitted by families. You can submit your own questions here.

The 60-minute special "Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español. The special will also stream live on CNN.com and across mobile devices via CNN's apps, without requiring a cable login. Viewers will also be able to catch the town hall on CNNgo, and on-demand.

This will be the second town hall CNN and Sesame Street have cooked up this year. The first addressed the global pandemic, talking to kids about the dangers of COVID-19, why families needed to shelter in their homes, and how to play with your friends even when you're apart. When it comes to tackling tough subject matter, the Muppets are a great way to explain current events to your kids via a medium they'll be able to engage with.

"Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" airs Saturday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.