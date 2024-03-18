Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Spring is upon us, and that means it's time for America's most exciting and chaotic sporting event: the 2024 March Madness NCAA Tournament. As has been the case for years now, the tournament will be broadcast by a coalition of channels — CBS, TNT, TBS and TruTV — and in the current streaming landscape that makes things a little complicated if you're looking for a cheap and easy watch to watch every game. But you certainly do have options, even if you don't have much money to spend. Let's take a look.

Streaming services to watch March Madness 2024

You've got several options for streaming the 2024 Men's NCAA Tournament, from some all-in-one traditional-style streaming TV services to a cheap combo of newer-style streaming services. And yeah, we've got options that won't break the bank. Something to keep in mind: the tournament only lasts for three weekends, and so one month's subscription will be enough if you're just here for the tourney.

Hulu + Live TV

This streaming live TV service comes with everything you need to stream March Madness, as its $77/month base plan includes TNT, TBS, TruTV and your local CBS affiliate.

DIRECTV Stream

Like Hulu, DIRECTV Stream includes TNT, TBS, TruTV and your local CBS in all of its plans, which start at $80 per month. There's no need for any add ons, though you can get $10 off your first month if you add on the Sports package.

Paramount+ and Max

The most affordable option for streaming March Madness this year involves signing up for two streaming services: Paramount+ and Max. Paramount+ includes a live stream of your local CBS affiliate on its basic tier for $6/month. To cover the other networks, you can get Max for as low as $10/month. For a limited time, Max includes BR Sports, which will let you watch all the tournament games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV live. While it's a little annoying that you'll need to subscribe to these separately, the $16 price tag is so much cheaper than the alternatives that you probably won't mind so much. Plus, you can sign up for Max as a Prime Video add-on, which makes it a little more convenient.

Sling TV

TNT, TBS and TruTV are included with the Sling Blue plan, which new subscribers can get for $22 for your first month — half off the normal price. And while Sling doesn't carry CBS, you can get the Paramount+ with Showtime add-on for $10, which will give you access to the CBS feed on Paramount+.

2024 NCAA Tournament first round schedule

First Four on TruTV

Tuesday

6:40 p.m. ET - (16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard

9:10 p.m. ET - (10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia

Wednesday

6:40 p.m. ET - (16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State

9:10 p.m. ET - (10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State

March Madness Round 1 on CBS

Thursday

12:15 p.m. ET - (9) Michigan State vs. (8) Mississippi State

2:45 p.m. ET - (16) Wagner/Howard vs. (1) North Carolina

7:10 p.m. ET - (14) Oakland vs. (3) Kentucky

9:40 p.m. ET - (11) NC State vs. (6) Texas Tech

Friday

12:15 p.m. ET - (9) Northwestern vs. (8) FAU

2:45 p.m. ET - (16) Stetson vs. (1) UConn

7:10 p.m. ET - (13) Vermont vs. (4) Duke

9:40 p.m. ET - (12) James Madison vs. (5) Wisconsin

March Madness Round 1 on TruTV

Thursday

12:40 p.m. ET - (11) Duquesne vs. (6) BYU

3:10 p.m. ET - (14) Morehead State vs. (3) Illinois

7:35 p.m. ET - (15) South Dakota State vs. (2) Iowa State

10:05 p.m. ET - (10) Drake vs. (7) Washington State

Friday

12:40 p.m. ET - (14) Colgate vs. (3) Baylor

3:10 p.m. ET - (11) New Mexico vs. (6) Clemson

7:35 p.m. ET - (13) College of Charleston vs. (4) Alabama

10:05 p.m. ET - (12) Grand Canyon vs. (5) Saint Mary's

March Madness Round 1 on TNT

Thursday

1:30 p.m. ET - (14) Akron vs. (3) Creighton

4 p.m. ET - (11) Oregon vs. (6) South Carolina

6:50 p.m. ET - (10) Colorado State/Virginia vs. (7) Texas

9:20 p.m. ET - (15) Saint Peter's vs. (2) Tennessee



Friday

1:30 p.m. ET - (12) UAB vs. (5) San Diego State

4 p.m. ET - (13) Yale vs. (4) Auburn

6:50 p.m. ET - (9) Texas A&M vs. (8) Nebraska

9:20 p.m. ET - (16) Longwood vs. (1) Houston

March Madness Round 1 on TBS

Thursday

2 p.m. ET - (15) Long Beach State vs. (2) Arizona

4:30 p.m. ET - (10) Nevada vs. (7) Dayton

7:25 p.m. ET - (12) McNeese vs. (5) Gonzaga



9:55 p.m. ET - (13) Samford vs. (4) Kansas

Friday

2 p.m. ET - (15) Western Kentucky vs. (2) Marquette

4:30 p.m. ET - (10) Colorado/Boise State vs. (7) Florida

Use a VPN to watch March Madness 2024

If you're traveling during the tournament, you may need to use a VPN, or virtual private network, to access your streaming services and watch the games — you'll need to make sure your service allows this, of course. A VPN allows you to essentially spoof your device's location, so you can appear to be online in New York even if you're sitting in your house in California, for example.

We've got two VPNs that will do the trick. ExpressVPN is offering an extra three months when you sign up for a year of its premium service. And Private Internet Access regularly offers major discounts for long-term commitments, like two years for under $60. Either of those VPNs is a solid option.

