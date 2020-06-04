On Thursday afternoon, the family and friends of George Floyd will gather in Minneapolis to honor him with a private memorial service, which will not be open to public attendance but will be broadcast and streamed across several national networks. The service will take place at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University, with Rev. Al Sharpton delivering a eulogy and attorney Benjamin Crump expected to make an address on criminal justice. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is also expected to attend.

When to watch: George Floyd's Minneapolis memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 4 at 2 p.m. ET. It is expected to end around 4 p.m. ET.

How to watch: The memorial service will air live on many of the major news networks, including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News, and NBC News. It can also be streamed live on ABC News Live, FOX News Go, CBS News Live, NBC News Now, and NBC's YouTube (above). The memorial will also be broadcast live on local Minneapolis stations, including WCCO-TV and CBSN Minnesota.

What's next: A second memorial service is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 6 in Raeford, North Carolina, with a public viewing at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters taking place from 11 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, followed by a private service at 3 p.m. ET. A public memorial will also take place in Houston on Monday, June 8 from 1 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET at the Fountain of Praise Church. Floyd's funeral will take place at the same location on Tuesday, June 9. Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to attend the funeral, and boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is reportedly covering all expenses for the service.

What to know: George Floyd died on May 25 as a result of a Minneapolis police officer who was detaining him, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The incident has led to worldwide protests, with protestors condemning police brutality against the Black community and calling for justice and police reform. Floyd's death was ruled a homicide by two different medical examiners. Chauvin was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers on the scene were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Black lives matter. Text DEMANDS to 55156 to sign Color of Change's petition to reform policing, and visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co for more ways to donate, sign petitions, and protest safely.