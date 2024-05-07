Mike Colter, Evil Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

Paramount+'s Evil has been haunting the Netflix Top 10 ever since the first two seasons came to the U.S. edition of the world's most popular streaming service at the end of last month. It's great timing to get buzz going for one of TV's most underrated shows, horror or otherwise, as Evil's final season — Season 4 — debuts on Paramount+ on May 23.

There's just one problem: Only Season 1 and Season 2 of Evil are on Netflix, leaving fans who have binged the series and made it one of Netflix's current most popular shows with a huge gap if they aren't already subscribed to Paramount+.

The good news is that Evil Season 3 is streaming... and it's streaming for free. Of course, you could always grab a Paramount+ subscription and watch all three seasons of Evil and the upcoming fourth season, but for now, there's another option: Head on over to YouTube, where Season 3 is streaming in its entirety, for free.

And it's not an illegal rip from YouTube user EvilFan666; these are straight from the Paramount+ YouTube account. There's just one thing: We don't know how long they'll be up. We've reached out to Paramount+ to see how long these episodes will be on YouTube and will update this story when we know. Our advice is to start watching as soon as you can.

As for when (or if) Evil Season 3 will appear on Netflix, we're not sure yet. But it took Evil Season 2 a long time to make it to Netflix, so if there are plans for the streamer to add later seasons, it might take a while.