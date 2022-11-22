How to Watch Every Home Alone Movie in 2022

Christmas is the time of year meant to be enjoyed with family and loved ones. So what happens when your parents accidentally forget to bring you with them on the family vacation to Europe? You turn your home into a fortress as impenetrable as Fort Knox to fight off neighborhood burglars, that's what! That's right, we're talking about Home Alone, the classic comedy that's a holiday staple.

After being left home alone as the family jets off for Christmas in France, eight-year-old Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) enjoys having the house to himself until two burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) set their sights on the property for their next robbery. Kevin pulls out all the stops in protecting his home from the Wet Bandits, and the creative booby traps entertain with slapstick humor that stands the test of time.

Home Alone was nominated for multiple awards including a Golden Globe for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy and made Culkin the biggest child star of his era. It was the second-highest grossing film of 1990 behind Ghost, and has spawned several sequels including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and most recently, the Disney+ Original Home Sweet Home Alone.

Here's where you can watch all of them this Christmas.

Is Home Alone on TV?

Yes it is! Both original films starring Macaulay Culkin - Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York air multiple times throughout the season. You can also find Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4, and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist airing on TV a couple of times. While the best place to look for all your holiday movies is Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas, Home Alone will also air on Christmas Eve on ABC.

Is Home Alone streaming?

Every Home Alone movie is available to stream on Disney+, including the original film and the newest sequel, Home Sweet Home Alone which stars Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney as the bad guys and even gives us a cameo of Devin Ratray as Buzz, who is now a cop.