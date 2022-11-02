Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2022 Schedule Is Here

Each year, we wait for Freeform to announce its 25-day Advent calendar of Christmas shows and movies, and each year it delivers. Once again, this year's lineup receives our stamp of approval for a festive destination airing all the holiday classics including Home Alone, Frosty the Snowman, and more. The network is also airing all three movies in The Santa Clause trilogy from the 1990s starring Tim Allen (you can catch the premiere of the limited series sequel, The Santa Clauses, on Disney+ on Nov. 16). And Freeform is adding newer favorites to the lineup too, like Daddy's Home 2 with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018), and the Freeform premiere of Last Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 11.

So pour yourself a mug of hot cocoa, put up the tree, and get ready to watch all your Christmas favorites every day this December with the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule below.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 20th Century Fox

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"

1:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

4:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"



Friday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

9:30 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

11:35 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

2:15 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

4:20 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:50 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:30 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

11:30 p.m. – "The Star" (2017)

1:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)



Saturday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"

9:00 a.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

10:30 a.m. – "The Star" (2017)

12:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

2:40 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

5:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

7:15 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

9:15 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

10:20 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

10:50 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

11:55 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"



Sunday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

8:05 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"

10:10 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"

12:15 p.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"

2:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

5:05 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

5:35 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:40 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:10 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:50 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"



Monday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "Holiday in Handcuffs"

1:35 p.m. – "Daddy's Home 2"

3:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:55 p.m. – "Scrooged"

12:00 a.m. – "Snow"



Tuesday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – "Stealing Christmas"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

12:00 p.m. – "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

2:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

4:00 p.m. – "Scrooged"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"



Wednesday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 3"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"

2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"



Thursday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House"

10:30 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

12:30 p.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"

2:00 p.m. – "Prancer Returns"

4:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas in Boston"



Friday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

9:05 a.m. – "Home Alone"

11:35 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

2:15 p.m. – "Toy Story" (Disney-Pixar)

4:15 p.m. – "Toy Story 2" (Disney-Pixar)

6:20 p.m. – "Toy Story 3" (Disney-Pixar)

8:50 p.m. – "Toy Story 4" (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 p.m. – "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"



Saturday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"

9:05 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"

11:05 a.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"

1:10 p.m. – "Home Alone"

3:40 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

6:20 p.m. – "Frozen" (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. – "Frozen II" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:00 p.m. – "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (Disney Animated) – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)



Sunday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

9:00 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

11:05 a.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

1:10 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

2:40 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

4:45 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:55 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:25 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

11:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas" – Freeform Premiere



Monday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

1:00 p.m. – "Home for the Holidays" (1995)

3:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Christmas Cupid"



Tuesday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – "Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol" – Freeform Premiere

8:00 a.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

8:30 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

10:30 a.m. – "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"

2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "Snowglobe"



Wednesday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "Almost Christmas"

2:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

4:00 p.m. – "The Preacher's Wife"

6:30 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

9:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"



Thursday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – "Call Me Claus"

10:30 a.m. – "The Simpsons"

12:00 p.m. – "The Perfect Holiday"

2:00 p.m. – "Jingle All the Way 2"

4:00 p.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"



Friday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie"

9:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

9:30 a.m. – "Prep & Landing" (Disney Animation)

10:00 a.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" (Disney Animation)

10:30 a.m. – "Unaccompanied Minors"

12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

3:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

5:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

7:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

10:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"



Saturday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

10:00 a.m. – "Home Alone"

12:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

3:10 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

5:15 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:55 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

8:55 p.m. – "Home Alone"

11:25 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"



Sunday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – "Cricket on the Hearth"

8:00 a.m. – "Call Me Claus"

10:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause"

12:10 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

2:40 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:45 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

6:45 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. – "Scrooged"



Monday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

10:30 a.m. – "Family Guy"

11:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"

2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:30 p.m. – "Scrooged"

6:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

8:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"



Tuesday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – "Family Guy"

10:30 a.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"

12:00 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

1:30 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone"

6:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:30 p.m. – "Last Christmas"

12:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"



Wednesday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – "Prancer Returns"

10:30 a.m. – "Last Christmas"

1:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

3:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

6:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

8:00 p.m. – "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

9:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

10:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

12:00 a.m. – "The Simpsons"



Thursday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – "Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws"

9:00 a.m. – "The Search for Santa Paws"

11:00 a.m. – "Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups"

1:00 p.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

1:30 p.m. – "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas"

3:00 p.m. – "Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas"

4:30 p.m. – "The Star" (2017)

6:30 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

7:30 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

8:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

9:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

11:00 p.m. – "Prep & Landing" (Disney Animation)

11:30 p.m. – "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice" (Disney Animation)

12:00 a.m. – "The Star" (2017)



Friday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

7:30 a.m. – "Home Alone"

10:00 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:40 p.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

3:20 p.m. – "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5:00 p.m. – "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)

7:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

9:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"



Saturday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – "Love the Coopers"

9:30 a.m. – "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

12:00 p.m. – "Disney's A Christmas Carol"

2:00 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

4:40 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

5:45 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

6:50 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

7:20 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

9:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"



Sunday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – "Home Alone"

9:30 a.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 p.m. – "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

1:00 p.m. – "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

2:00 p.m. – "Frosty the Snowman"

2:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause"

4:30 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 2"

7:00 p.m. – "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:00 p.m. – "Home Alone"

11:30 p.m. – "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

