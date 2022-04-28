How to Watch Cubs at Braves on April 28 Without Cable

Week 3 of the MLB season continues tonight with a National League showdown between the 8-10 Chicago Cubs and the 8-11 Atlanta Braves. Tonight's game is the third game in their season series and the series is tied 1-1. Over the first two games at Truist Park, the Braves were only able to score 3 wins each game. After dropping Game 1, 3-1, the Cubs were able to win Game 2 6-3.

As the defending World Series champions, the Braves are trying to get back into championship form but are currently in fourth place in a tough NL East. They're 5.5 games back from the first-place Mets and are 4-6 over their last 10 games. They've been without 2-time All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. all season, but he will be making his return to play right field tonight. With Acuna Jr. back, the Braves are in better shape to win tonight over a gritty Cubs team.

The Cubs are tied for third in the NL Central and are 3.5 games back from the first-place Brewers. After trading away all of their key players from their 2016 World Series championship team, the Cubs are having a better season than many expected. During last night's game against the reigning champions, which went 10 innings, Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom sealed the win. Former Brave and LHP Drew Smyly will look to get Chicago another victor in their final game of the series tonight.

You can find out how to watch Cubs at Braves without cable below.

Cubs vs. Braves

Date: Thursday, April 28

Time: 7:20 PM ET

Channel: MLB Network, Marquee Sports Network, and Bally Sports Southeast

Cubs vs. Braves Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV MLB Network ✔* ✔*

✔* ✔ Bally Sports Southeast ✔*







Marquee Sports Network ✔* ✔







*requires package upgrade or add-on

How to Stream Cubs vs. Braves

Today's game will air on Marquee Sports Network and Bally Sports Southeast for viewers in-market for their local team and on MLB.TV, and MLB Network for those who are outside of the local markets for the two teams.

Watching Cubs vs. Braves In-Market

Fans that live in the local market for the Braves can watch today's game on Bally Sports Southeast. Fans in the Cubs market can watch on Marquee Sports Network. Both are available with the DIRECTV STREAM Choice package for $89.99 per month. New customers that sign up before April 30 can take advantage of a special price of $79.99 per month for the first 3 months, after a free trial.

Watching Cubs vs. Braves Out-of-Market

Fans who live outside of the Cubs and Braves local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. Subscribers can watch Tuesday's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month with the Monthly Package. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

Fans who live out-of-market will be able to stream tonight's game on MLB Network. MLB Network is the home of the MLB and covers the league 24/7, and can be found on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, so you can stream every at-bat and run.