How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves Live on September 1

The Colorado Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park
On September 1 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports South and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.
Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.
In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.