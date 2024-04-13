Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One love, one heart, one film that started 2024 off on the right path. The biopic everybody is talking about is officially trickling out of theaters and finding its way into your living room with the help of one popular streaming platform. See below and learn how to watch Bob Marley: One Love.

Bob Marley: One Love Paramount+

Bob Marley: One Love follows the king of reggae himself, Bob Marley (played by British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir), as he faces a number of challenges throughout the course of his life in order to get his message of peace across the globe. The film begins in 1976 as Marley announces he will perform at a concert called Smile Jamaica. Shortly after, Marley, alongside his wife Rita (played by British actress Lashana Lynch) face a slew of hardships that begin to affect their lives. Political conflict, violent protests, hospitalizations, family struggles, managerial concerns, and the like.

Debating the stream? No need. Bob Marley: One Love was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the same director known for the 2021 biopic King Richard (available for streaming on Hulu). That film follows the life of Richard Williams (played by Will Smith), coach and father of renown tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, both of whom were executive producers of the movie.

We're not going to spoil the Marley movie, but this true story encapsulates the real-life behind the scenes moments the icon had to face in his time as a musician, ultimately creating the legend we know today.

How to Watch Bob Marley: One Love on Paramount+

As of April 12, Bob Marley: One Love is officially available for streaming on Paramount+. This is the first streaming service to offer the film, allowing fans to groove to the rhythms, the melodies, and the profound messages that continue to inspire generations. Paramount+ is available for just $5.99/month and allows new users kickstart their subscription with a generous one-week free trial.

