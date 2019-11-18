It's almost time to tuck in all the turkey, sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce your stomach can fit, and you know what that means... It's also time to waddle over to the TV after you're done eating to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving!

Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts holiday special is still a staple of the Thanksgiving holiday almost 50 years later, and thus, there are a multitude of options for how to watch it this holiday season.

If good, old-fashioned broadcast TV is your preference, ABC will be airing the classic on Wednesday, Nov 27 at 8/7c. ABC will also air a shorter Thanksgiving cartoon called This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers on Nov, 21 at 8:30/7:30c, in which Charlie Brown and the Peanuts reenact the pilgrims' first arrival in Ameria.

If streaming is more your thing, you've also got choices! The movie is available for purchase on Amazon Video for $12.99 — a small price to pay for perpetual holiday memories. You can head to Vudu, where the movie is available to rent for $3.99 or purchase for $14.99.

So rest up, eat your fill, and enjoy this classic holiday special with the ones you love!