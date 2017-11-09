A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving premiered in 1973 and has become part of the fabric of the holiday, airing every November since (this year, you can see it Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8/7c on ABC). You may think after seeing it so many times you know all there is to know about the Peanuts special, but here are five facts about A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving that may surprise you.

1. Not everyone loved Snoopy and Woodstock's Thanksgiving moment

Producer Lee Mendelson got into a "rare, minor dispute" with Peanuts creator Charles Schulz during the creation of the classic animated special.

"For some reason I was bothered that Woodstock would eat a turkey. I voiced my concern, which was immediately overruled," producer Lee Mendelson wrote in an essay for The Huffington Post. A bird eating a bird? He's got a point!

2. Linus' Thanksgiving speech turned into a spin-off

Linus' Thanksgiving speech about the Pilgrims' first Thanksgiving dinner was animated 13 years later into its own special, This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers.



3. Snoopy's chair fight

Snoopy's showdown with an uncooperative lawn chair was a tribute to Walt Disney's early slapstick cartoons, Mendelson told the Los Angeles Times.

4. Voices exit

The special was the last time that Robin Kohn, Christopher DeFaria and Hilary Momberger voiced Lucy, Peppermint Patty and Sally, respectively.

5. Charlie Brown's new voice actor had trouble with 'AAAAAAARRRRRGGGGGHHHH'

Ten-year-old Todd Barbee was new to voicing Charlie Brown in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and recalled an experience recording his famous yell: "Try as I might, I just couldn't generate [it as] long as they were looking for... so after something like 25 takes, we moved on. ... I think they eventually got an adult or a kid with an older voice to do that one take," Barbee told Noblemania.

