How to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas in 2022

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the whole Peanuts gang are back for the holiday season in the classic cartoon A Charlie Brown Christmas that has been an annual viewing tradition for more than 50 years.

Charles M. Schulz's 30-minute film delivers a powerful message as Charlie Brown, fed up with the commercialism of the season, searches for the true meaning of Christmas. With the help of his friends (and a little therapy from an unqualified Lucy), Charlie Brown is able to bring back the spirit of the holidays with a humble tree and a retelling of the Christmas story courtesy of Linus.

Jazz musician Vince Guaraldi delivers some of his most memorable work in A Charlie Brown Christmas, giving us the main theme "Christmas Time is Here," that's now a recognizable, favorite Christmas carol.

If you're ready bring the true meaning of the holidays into your home this year, you're in luck because A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available to viewers everywhere in the U.S. Keep reading below to find out where to watch.

A Charlie Brown Christmas ABC/Getty

Is A Charlie Brown Christmas on TV?

Unfortunately, no. The 1965 special has long been a staple airing on broadcast TV up until recently. Apple TV+ gained the rights to three Charlie Brown holiday specials in 2020, including A Charlie Brown Christmas. Last year, the streamer granted PBS the rights to air the specials on TV, but PBS Kids revealed in a Twitter comment that that's not the case for 2022.

Is A Charlie Brown Christmas Streaming?

Yes it is. While the Yuletide special isn't airing on cable, Apple TV+ subscribers can stream the classic cartoon all year round. Don't have an Apple TV+ account? The good news is the streaming service is giving non-subscribers the opportunity to watch the specials for free during certain time windows. Those who don't subscribe to Apple TV+ can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free Dec. 22 through Dec. 25. Viewers can also watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.