How to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas in 2022

"Isn't there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?"
Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the whole Peanuts gang are back for the holiday season in the classic cartoon A Charlie Brown Christmas that has been an annual viewing tradition for more than 50 years.
Charles M. Schulz's 30-minute film delivers a powerful message as Charlie Brown, fed up with the commercialism of the season, searches for the true meaning of Christmas. With the help of his friends (and a little therapy from an unqualified Lucy), Charlie Brown is able to bring back the spirit of the holidays with a humble tree and a retelling of the Christmas story courtesy of Linus.
Jazz musician Vince Guaraldi delivers some of his most memorable work in A Charlie Brown Christmas, giving us the main theme "Christmas Time is Here," that's now a recognizable, favorite Christmas carol.
If you're ready bring the true meaning of the holidays into your home this year, you're in luck because A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available to viewers everywhere in the U.S. Keep reading below to find out where to watch.
Unfortunately, no. The 1965 special has long been a staple airing on broadcast TV up until recently. Apple TV+ gained the rights to three Charlie Brown holiday specials in 2020, including A Charlie Brown Christmas. Last year, the streamer granted PBS the rights to air the specials on TV, but PBS Kids revealed in a Twitter comment that that's not the case for 2022.
Yes it is. While the Yuletide special isn't airing on cable, Apple TV+ subscribers can stream the classic cartoon all year round. Don't have an Apple TV+ account? The good news is the streaming service is giving non-subscribers the opportunity to watch the specials for free during certain time windows. Those who don't subscribe to Apple TV+ can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas for free Dec. 22 through Dec. 25. Viewers can also watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27.