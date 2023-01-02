How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoff Games Live Without Cable

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the 2022 NFL regular season winding down, the 2023 NFL Playoffs are on the horizon. 14 teams will compete in a grueling single-elimination tournament for a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The champions of the NFC and AFC will face off at Super Bowl LVII live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

The Format

Each of the division champions will host a playoff game with the No. 1 seeds in each conferencing getting a bye in the first round (Wildcard Weekend). During the 2023 NFL Wildcard Weekend, 6 teams from each conference will compete on the gridiron for a chance to advance to the Divisional Round in the following format:

No. 2 Seed (host) vs No. 7 Seed

No. 3 Seed (host) vs No. 6 Seed

No. 4 Seed (host) vs No. 5 Seed

The winners will move on to the Divisional Round and the lower seeds will face the top seeds. Those winners will then face each other in the Conference Championship Games with the winners advancing to Glendale for the Big Game (Super Bowl LVII).

Find out how to watch the 2023 NFL Playoffs, below.

When to Watch

2023 NFL Playoff Schedule* Round Date Game Time (ET) Where to Watch Wildcard Weekend Saturday, January 14 TBD vs. TBD 4:30 PM CBS, FOX, or NBC

Saturday, January 14 TBD vs. TBD 8:15 PM CBS, FOX, or NBC

Sunday, January 15 TBD vs. TBD 1:00 PM CBS, FOX, or NBC

Sunday, January 15 TBD vs. TBD 4:30 PM CBS

Sunday, January 15 TBD vs. TBD 8:15 PM NBC

Monday, January 16 TBD vs. TBD 8:00 PM ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ Divisional Weekend Saturday, January 21 TBD vs. TBD 4:30 PM CBS

Saturday, January 21 TBD vs. TBD 8:15 PM FOX

Sunday, January 22 TBD vs. TBD 3:00 PM NBC

Sunday, January 22 TBD vs. TBD 6:30 PM CBS Conference Championship Sunday, January 29 TBD vs. TBD 3:00 PM CBS

Sunday, January 29 TBD vs. TBD 6:30 PM FOX Super Bowl LVII Saturday, February 12 TBD vs. TBD 6:30 PM Fox

*Dates, times, and channels are subject to change.

How to Watch 2023 NFL Playoff Games Live Without Cable

FOX, CBS, ESPN, ABC, and NBC will combine to broadcast live games throughout the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Fans are able to stream games live from most devices by subscribing to their favorite streaming service. Find out if your service will be carrying live playoff games in the chart, below.

2023 NFL Playoff Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔

Watch NFL Playoff Games Live for Free

Watch live games on FOX, NBC, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NFL Playoff Games Live on NFL+

NFL+, the official over-the-top subscription service of the National Football League, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. The service will carry in-market games on mobile devices, streams of out-of-market preseason games, the NFL Film's library, and NFL Network.

For $4.99 per month, or $39.99 per year, subscribers get access to the following: live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season, and NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free).

Upgrade to NFL+ Premium to unlock more for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year: All features of NFL+, full game replays across devices (ad-free), condensed game replays across devices (ad-free), and coaches Film including All-22





Watch NFL Playoff Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live NFL games throughout the regular season on FOX, NBC, CBS, ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $50 across five months.





Watch NFL Playoff Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live NFL games on ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.





Watch NFL Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.





Watch NFL Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NFL games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live NFL games on FOX, NBC, and ESPN for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.





Watch NFL Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch NFL Playoff Games Live on Peacock

Subscribers to Peacock can stream live NFL games throughout the postseason. The service will be home to weekly Sunday Night Football which fans can stream throughout the playoffs live with a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.



Watch NFL Playoff Games Live on Paramount+



Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live NFL games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live NFL games and Paramount+ without ads.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.