Disney+ is compatible with most devices, including smart TVs, making it easy for fans of all of Disney's brands to tune in to their favorite shows and movies.

If you don't have the service yet, then maybe you're thinking about getting a Disney+ subscription or considering the Disney Bundle (comes with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ in one). Before you make a decision, there are a couple of things you should know -- starting with how to get Disney+ on your TV and other streaming devices.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney+ is Disney's premier streaming service. The streamer is home to classic movies, TV shows, and original content from The Walt Disney Company, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), and National Geographic. Some of the best things to watch on Disney+ are its original series, like The Mandalorian, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, WandaVision.

Since its launch in 2019, the streamer has also showcased blockbusters, like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Lightyear, West Side Story (2021), and more, along with new releases like Turning Red and Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers -- all available from the comfort of your home.

Is Disney+ Compatible with My Device?

Disney+ is compatible with most devices. See below for a full list of the devices you can use to stream the service:

Internet web browsers (Apple Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge)

Android smartphones and tablets

Apple iPhone and Apple iPad

Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV (Google TV)

LG Smart TVs (webOS)

Philips Smart TV (Android TV/Roku)

Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen)

Apple AirPlay 2

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Google Chromebook

Google Chromecast

Roku

Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Sony Smart TV (Google TV)

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

Vizio (SmartCast TV)

Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box

How to Get Disney+ on Your Smart TV

If you have a TV with built-in streaming capabilities, downloading Disney+ is easy. Here are the Smart TVs that allow you to watch Disney+, as well as some basic steps to access the Disney+ app.

Samsung Smart TV (Tizen)

Check to ensure your TV is connected to the internet. Head over to the "Apps" hub on your SMART TV. Some Samsung TV remotes come with a "Home" button that will make finding the App menu easier. Use the search feature in the Apps hub to search for "Disney+." Select the Disney Plus search result and click "Install." Once installed, the app should show up in your installed apps or as a featured app on your home screen. Launch the Disney Plus app and sign up or put in your login information.

LG Smart TV (webOS)

Check to ensure your TV is connected to the internet. Head over to the "LG Content" store on your LG TV. Use the search feature located in the top right of the screen to search for "Disney+." Select the Disney Plus search result and click "Install." Once installed, the app should appear on your LG home launcher screen. Provide your user credentials to log into the app.

Phillips Smart TV

Check to ensure your TV is connected to the internet. Click the home button on your TV remote, then head over to the "Play Store." Use the search feature in the Play Store to search for "Disney+." Select the Disney+ search result and click "Install." Once installed, the app should appear on your home screen. Create a new account or use your existing information to sign in.

How to Get Disney+ Using Streaming Devices

If you'd rather use a streaming device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku Express 4K+, or others for your Disney+ download, you're in luck. The service is available on most devices, and there are instructions below to start watching on some of the most popular devices.

Amazon Firestick

Launch your Amazon Firestick, then type in "Disney+" in the search feature. Choose Disney+ in the search results. The Disney+ app should also be in the "Featured" section of your Firestick's homepage, and you can choose it from there as well. Click the "Get: Free to Download" button. Wait for the app to install, then check back on your homepage to see if it's there. Remember that once the app has downloaded, you can head over to your settings to move the app's location around on your homepage, so it's easier to access. You're in, just enter your Disney account credentials or subscribe.

Roku

Launch your Roku, then click the "Home" button. Scroll down until you see the "Streaming Channels" menu option, then select that option. Search for "Disney+" and select the service once it has populated in the search results. Select "Add channel," then head back to your homepage to see if it has been downloaded. Remember that you can change where the channel is located by hovering over the channel, pressing the settings button, and selecting the "Move Channel" option. Sign up or log into your Disney+ account.

Chromecast

Download Disney+ onto the device you will use to cast the service. Disney+ will allow you to cast to Chromecast using Google Chrome browser, iOS, and Android devices. Start the app and input your username and password. Cast onto your Chromecast device.

Our Final Take

Disney+ is available on most platforms, allows up to seven family members to make their own profile, and is loaded with content for kids and adults alike. In addition, you can score a great bundle deal with the Disney Bundle that makes it even more appealing to watch all your favorite Disney+ movies and shows.

If nothing else, you can use disneyplus.com to start before moving on to your favorite devices. Now that you know how to access the service, you're ready to find your new favorite series or movie franchise and start streaming.