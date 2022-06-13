Disney+ Supported Devices 2022

Disney+

Disney+ has solidified its status as a fan favorite to consumers everywhere who enjoy the service for its animated flicks, superpowered shows, and masterful storytelling. Released in November 2019, the service is just over two years old but has already secured a perennial spot for itself among the major streaming giants.

Disney+'s price, set at a modest $8/mo., has contributed greatly to its success. But one could argue that it's the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle that's really drawn consumers in. However you slice it, it's clear that Disney+ is one of the most important streaming services out right now.

Let's break down all the ways you can take advantage of your Disney+ subscription, including how to watch Disney+ on TV, tablet, and other supported devices.

Disney Plus Compatible Devices

Disney+ is compatible with most streaming devices out there, meaning that you can watch the service on just about anything. Here's a more comprehensive list of all the streaming devices you can use to watch the service:

Android smartphones and tablets

Apple iPhones and iPads

Amazon Fire Tablet

Android TV (Google TV)

LG Smart TVs (webOS)

Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen)

Amazon FireTV

Apple AirPlay

Apple TV

Google Chromebook

Google Chromecast

Roku

Sony PlayStation

Xbox

Vizio SmartCast TV

There aren't many streaming devices out there that don't support the Disney Plus, however you'll notice that there are no Blu-ray DVD players on this list, so folks who own these devices will have to look into other options to stream Disney Plus. (It should be noted here that most Blu-ray DVD players, especially older models, don't support most current streaming services; in fact, Hulu and Netflix are typically the only streamers that you can watch on Blu-ray DVD players.)

Disney Plus Compatibility Compared

Disney+'s compatibility with most streaming devices is a big sell for the service. Unlike other services like HBO Max, the streamer was made available on all major streaming devices upon launch in 2019.

See how Disney+'s compatibility with various devices compares to that of other streaming service providers below.

Disney+ Supported Devices

Disney+ Hulu fuboTV Sling TV Amazon Fire TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android TV (Google TV) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Apple TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Google Chromecast ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Roku ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Apple iPhone/Apple iPad ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Android Smartphones/Tablets ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Nintendo Switch

✓



Playstation ✓ ✓



Xbox ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Mac ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ PC ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ LG Smart TVs ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Samsung Smart TVs ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Sony Smart TVs ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Vizio Smart TVs ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

Currently, most streaming services are compatible with every major device, but this hasn't always been the case. For example, HBO Max ran into some roadblocks shopping their service to brands like Roku and Amazon, which prevented the service from being featured on these devices at launch; it was six months before Roku and Amazon devices were added as options for HBO Max subscribers.

Disney experienced considerably fewer challenges getting its streaming service on multiple devices, and their success can be attributed to the fervor Disney was able to generate prior to the service's launch. Disney+ also had a leg up when it came to titles, so this might help to explain their success, as well. Regardless, the important takeaway here is that the service can be streamed from almost any device.

Which Device Should I Use to Stream Disney Plus?

Disney Plus Option For Fans of Amazon: Amazon Fire Stick 4K

Priced at a moderate $50, the Amazon Fire Stick 4K is arguably the best streaming device Amazon has in its arsenal. The device comes with an Alexa-enabled remote that will fulfill most any request. All you need to do is ask. Since the device comes with 4K capabilities, you can watch all your favorites like The Eternals and The Mandalorian in the best quality possible.

Disney Plus Option For Fans of Roku: Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku devices are known for their easy-to-use interfaces, and this device is no different. Priced at $50, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the most user-friendly devices out there. It's also the only device on this list that allows you to access Disney+ with the click of a button, and your best option for watching Disney+ movies and shows in HD, HDR, and 4K.

Disney Plus Option For Fans of Apple: Apple TV 4K

Apple TV may be one of the more expensive devices on this list, with prices starting at $179. But it's also consistently ranked as one of the best overall streaming devices by multiple publications in the entertainment industry. The Apple TV 4K also comes with a free one-year trial of Apple's streaming service Apple TV+ -- an attractive offer for potential consumers.

Disney Plus Option For Fans of Google: Google Chromecast (3rd generation)

At $30, Google Chromecast is the least expensive device we've included. It comes complete with Google Assistant, making it easier to start streaming when you're ready. It also serves as a conduit allowing you to airplay movies and shows from your computer, tablet, or phone onto any connected television. Chromecast is a game changer for many consumers.

Disney Plus Option For Tablet Users: Apple iPad

Apple's latest iteration of the Apple iPad is the ultimate device for just about everything. Priced at $329, it's good for streaming, gaming, aimless web browsing, you name it. The iPad comes with an HD screen resolution, which means you'll be able to watch your favorite movies and shows on the go and in amazing clarity on-the-go.

Our Final Take

You can stream Disney+ on just about any device you can think of. And today, more services are taking a page from Disney's book and working to ensure that all consumers are able to stream their service -- whether you're a die-hard Roku fan or loyal Amazon shopper.

In this way, Disney+ has become somewhat of a trendsetter (though there's no Disney+ free trial, which is a bummer). And we can expect the streamer to lead the charge as streaming services continue to evolve in the future.