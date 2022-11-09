How to Get a Starz Free Trial and Other Deals

Starz Getty Images

What once used to be a premium network for cable subscribers has now become one of the most popular streaming services packed with originals. Starz -- which is now a standalone service, as well as an add-on bundled option with other streamers -- has just a lot of high-quality entertainment at a low monthly price.

On Starz, you'll find some of your favorite TV shows and movies, but you'll also find original titles like Outlander, Black Mafia Family, Hightown, and more. What you'll also find is a free seven-day trial through just about all of its add-on partners, so you can try out the service before you commit to a subscription.

Usually, Starz costs $9/mo. after the free trial, but you'll often find deals and promotions for a discounted price, especially if you're willing to make a long-term subscription commitment or add more streaming services to your entertainment rotation.

Ahead, you'll find everything you need to know about subscribing to Starz and how you can take advantage of a number of deals and discounts, as well as a Starz free trial.

Starz Free Trial

Starz offers a seven-day free trial, which is pretty standard. Many streaming services that have a trial often opt for seven days, though we've seen some last as long as 30 days -- like Showtime. However, some streaming services do not offer a free trial at all, so Starz's trial is still a win. Seven days is enough time to poke around the channels or Starz app to enjoy movies and TV shows you can't find anywhere else, like American Gods, Party Down, Damages, and more.

Starz Free Trial with Roku

If you own a Roku streaming device, or Roku TV, it's easy to take advantage of the Starz free trial offer. Simply subscribe directly through the Starz app on these devices and you'll receive the first seven days at no charge. Once you're subscribed, you can also stream Starz titles on your smartphone or tablet. When the trial is over, you'll pay the monthly rate of $9/mo.

Starz Free Trial with Hulu

Hulu subscribers can get access to Starz no matter what Hulu plan you have. Hulu's prices start at $8/mo. for the streaming plan with ads, and you can try out Starz for free for seven days through there. The Starz seven-day free trial offer is only available to new Starz on Hulu subscribers. Hulu subscribers can use their Hulu login credentials to create and watch Starz titles on the Starz app.

Starz Free Trial with Amazon Prime Video

Through Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime members can add more than 100 channels to their lineup, including Starz. To activate the Starz free trial on Amazon Prime, on the Amazon website, from Account & Lists, select Prime Membership. From there, select Stream, then Explore Prime Video. Choose Channels, then Starz, and finally Learn more. From here, you can sign up for your seven-day free trial.

YouTube Entertainment Plus bundle -- Starz, Showtime, & HBO Max

YouTube TV has an entertainment bundle that can be added to your live streaming subscription. On top of YouTube TV's live channels and on-demand viewing, you'll have access to favorites from entertainment giants HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

YouTube TV - $65/mo.

Entertainment Plus - $30/mo.

Starz, Showtime, HBO Max

Access to all three entertainment service's on-demand libraries and channels

Individually the three streaming services cost $35/mo., for a savings of $5/mo. or $60/year if you're subscribing to all three. Keep in mind this is also on top of the monthly cost of YouTube TV.

Learn more and sign up on YouTube TV.

Starz Free Trial with fuboTV

Though known for its sports offerings, fuboTV offers subscribers the ability to sign up for Starz and receive a seven-day free trial. After your free trial is up, the price reverts to the standard $9/mo.

Starz Free Trial with Apple TV

To watch Starz on Apple TV, you need to be running iOS version 14.1 or higher. If you have the necessary version, you can download the Starz app and sign up for the seven-day Starz free trial.

Starz Free Trial with DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM subscribers with the Premier package, which costs $140/mo. for the first five months and $150/mo. after, automatically get Starz as part of the channel lineup. New DIRECTV STREAM subscribers will automatically get Starz free for the first three months in the Entertainment, Choice, and Ultimate Packages. After that, it costs $11/mo.

Starz Free Trial with Disney Plus

Starz is not available directly through Disney+. However, if you sign up for The Disney Bundle -- which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu -- you can add Starz to your Hulu package and access the network in that way.

How to Get Starz Free Trial Without a Credit Card

Though Starz accepts credit cards, including American Express, Visa, Mastercard and Discover, Starz streaming service also accepts PayPal -- which is helpful for anyone who doesn't use plastic.

When you're signing up for your Starz free trial, you can enter your PayPal info to pay in that way. You can also pay with a prepaid gift card if you so choose.

Before your free trial ends, you should decide if you want to continue the service. However, if you choose to cancel, on a web browser, use your Starz login to get into your account and select "Settings." From the Starz app, select "More" in the bottom right corner, then "Settings," and "Account Management." At that point, whether in the app or through a browser, "Select My Subscription," find your provider, and choose "Cancel Subscription." You'll want to do this before your seven-day free trial is over so you're not charged for your first month.

After your free trial ends, you may prefer to continue with the Starz subscription. At $9/mo. (or $11/mo. through DIRECTV STREAM), Starz is one of the most affordable premium entertainment services. The standard rate for Showtime is $11/mo., while HBO Max costs $10/mo. with ads and $15/mo. for the ad-free version.

Wondering what to watch on Starz? Starz offers a combination of theatrical-released movies, first-run TV shows, and Starz Originals. Among the popular movies are Caged, starring Edi Gathegi; Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei; The Misfits, with Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth, and Nick Cannon; and Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart.

In addition to the Starz shows mentioned above, Starz Original shows include Heels, about two brother wrestlers; Men in Kilts, which takes viewers on a road trip through Scotland; and The Luminaries, set during the 1860s gold rush.

Starz Bundles and Deals

Starz does not offer a dedicated bundle, as it's often treated as an add-on channel rather than a bundled service. Many streaming services, such as Prime Video, Hulu, and Sling TV, offer Starz as an add-on, but not necessarily through a bundle deal. If you see it referred to as a bundled deal, it's most likely as an addition to one of the other popular streaming services that offer it as a complement.

Our Final Take

We think taking advantage of the seven-day free trial with Starz could be advantageous before committing to the standard $9/mo. price. There are plenty of movies and TV shows to watch, including Starz Originals and plenty of blockbuster hits.

However, if you're looking for sports or local programming, there won't be much to find here. Movie-lovers, though, can try Starz for a week to get a feel for what it offers before committing to a subscription, which we think is a pretty good deal.

