It's officially October, which means it's time to celebrate the spookiest month of the years with some tried and true favorite films. While there are plenty of scary movies out there to give you your fair share of thrills and chills this, there's one film that remains an absolute essential for this holiday: Hocus Pocus. Like honestly, can you even have Halloween without the Sanderson sisters?

It's been 27 years since the 1993 film first summoned all the children to come out and play with Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) Sanderson as they put a spell on the townsfolk of Salem. But unlike that witchy trio, the movie never gets old.

So before you hop on a flying vacuum or run amok amok amok to try to track down the film, we've gathered up the goods on where you can watch Hocus Pocus this Halloween. Ready your salt circle and black-flame candles and read on to find out where and when to catch the movie.

When is Hocus Pocus airing on TV?

Once again this year, Hocus Pocus is a major part of Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" extravaganza, so the film will be airing on that channel quite a bit in the coming weeks. Here are all the air times ahead:

Friday, Oct. 9 at 8:55 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 18 at 5:10 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8:55 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 25 at 9:20 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 30 at 4:40 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3:00 p.m. ET and 9:20 p.m. ET





Is Hocus Pocus streaming?

You can find Hocus Pocus streaming on Disney+ this year, which is yet another reason to sign up for this new streamer. Fans can also pay to watch the picture online by buying or renting it from Disney Movies, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNow.