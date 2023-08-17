You've finally landed after white-knuckling your arm rest during Apple TV+'s thriller Hijack, and like a child after their first roller coaster ride, you want to know: Can we do it again? Hijack was a surprising hit for the streaming service, so even though by all accounts it appeared to be a limited series when Season 1 was announced, you have to think Apple is looking at giving it another season.

British superstar Idris Elba starred in the series, playing Sam Nelson, a corporate business negotiator who found himself on a plane from Dubai to London that was hijacked by a group with very specific motives. But it wouldn't be a TV show without a full flight cabin of twists, and just when you thought you knew what was happening, Hijack dove in a direction you didn't expect.

Will there be a Hijack Season 2? What would it look like? We try to answer those questions and more below.

Harry Michell and Idris Elba, Hijack Apple TV+

Will there be a Season 2 of Hijack?

The biggest question regarding the ending of Hijack's first season was, "Will there be more?" Though Hijack seemed to be a one-and-done miniseries, there have been some murmurs about continuing the show, especially given Season 1's success. Co-creator Jim Field Smith spoke to TV Insider about a potential Season 2 and said, "Oh, never say never on anything." But he acknowledged that the creative team would need to find a good way to bring Elba's Sam Nelson back.

"I think Sam as a character is really compelling, I think the way Idris portrays him is really compelling, and I think it would always be interesting to see how he would react in other situations, of course," Smith said.

Elba had similar thoughts. Speaking to TV Insider in June, the actor said, "I'm going to be honest here. I'd like to see Sam come back, but I just don't want to see another Hijack. It's got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that's going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows? If the audience really wants it, it's going to happen."

TV Guide asked Apple directly about a potential second season of Hijack, but Apple had no comment.

Hijack cast

Without an official announcement of Hijack Season 2, it's impossible to say who would be involved in the hypothetical second season. But you can bet your butt that if it does happen, Idris Elba will return as Sam Nelson. Sam is a rare type of thriller hero — one who survives with his mind instead of his fists — and he will almost definitely be the focus of the series if it continues. Just don't expect Sam to be part of another hijacking; the creators are looking for some realism, not some guy who happens to get involved in hijacks for the rest of his life.

Hijack Season 2 estimated release date

If Season 2 does happen, don't expect it for a long time. It took the first season two years to get made, and work on Season 2 hasn't even started (that we know of). 2025 seems like the soonest you'd be able to expect to see Sam talk his way out of another difficult situation.

Where can I watch Hijack?

Hijack is only on Apple TV+, so you'll need a subscription to watch. Season 1 is now streaming.