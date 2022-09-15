HSMTMTS Boss and Sofia Wylie Tease What's Next After That Epic Season 3 Finale Time Jump

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Read at your own risk!]

The Wildcats finished their tenure at Camp Shallow Lake, and as promised, they emerged from the summer as different people. Kourtney (Dara Reneé) learned to acknowledge and face her anxiety head on, Ashlyn (Julia Lester) found a letter for herself in the LGBTQIA+ alphabet, E.J. (Matt Cornett) learned to fight for his own future, and Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) found their way to each other.

The dramatic finale saw the Wildcats and their camp cohorts put on their rendition of Frozen, which hit a few power glitches but was still a smashing success. Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) also dropped by to see the show and say her final goodbyes (via opening night letters), before moving to California to pursue her dreams. The group then reunited over a month later to unveil the trailer for the documentary about producing Frozen at Camp Shallow Lake. The drama unfolded in surprising ways, as the camera revealed that Jet (Adrian Lyles) is in love with Kourtney, Big Red (Larry Saperstein) is bisexual, and that Ricky and Gina have mutual crushes. While E.J. seemed unsurprised by the news, Gina took the chance to fully put her heart on the line, and the two star-crossed lovers finally found their way to a kiss that fans have been screaming for since the homecoming episode of Season 1.

"It's exciting! I personally love the start of relationships," Sofia Wylie told TV Guide about her feelings about the Rina hookup. "They are so sweet and so exciting. That's kind of where Gina was at the beginning of Season 3, and that didn't end up working out for her, sadly. Now she gets to start a new with somebody who I think will give her the time of day that she deserves and desires."

After things bottomed out between Gina and E.J. in the penultimate episode, Wylie is ready to see Gina in a relationship that fulfills her in the way Gina has dreamed about. "I think she realized what she wants and what she doesn't want from a guy. There are so many wonderful qualities that E.J. had. He was such a kind character, and even though he had a lot of skeletons in his closet, he definitely had a good soul and a good heart," Wylie explained."I just think the timing didn't work out with Gina and E.J. She wants someone who is able to take the time to commit to her and spend time with her, give her attention. That's kind of the bare minimum of a relationship. You've got to be attentive and intentional with that person that you're with every single day."

TV Guide also spoke via email with showrunner and series creator Tim Federle about what lies ahead not only for Ricky and Gina, but for the rest of the Wildcats as the series heads into its High School Musical 3: Senior Year-inspired Season 4.

A potential Ricky and Gina relationship has been building since Season 1. Why did you feel that both were ready to finally get on the same page and go there in this finale?

Tim Federle: In the streaming era, you never know if a show is going to go beyond one season, let alone two. Let alone three. So, certain stories need to have their day in court. And also, for these two characters: in comedy, in theater, and in relationships: timing is everything.



What have they each learned from their respective relationships with Nini and E.J. that they will be bringing into this new one?

Federle: It's hard to get things right the first time, even when your heart is in the right place. That goes for both of them.



It doesn't seem like E.J. has gotten over Gina the way she may be over him. What kind of regrets is he having after their time at Camp Shallow Lake? Will he be sticking around Salt Lake City for a while?

Federle: E.J. is no longer a student at East High, and he has a future to explore. The writers have an E.J. future to explore, too. Matt Cornett is as good as it gets as an actor (and a human). He'll be back — there's no #HSMTMTS without Elton John Caswell or Matty C. — but E.J. has graduated, in all senses of that word.



What can you tease about what has happened in the month since they left Camp Shallow Lake? They look like completely different kids in the flash-forward.

Federle: We actually shot this "Frozen premiere" scene the day after we wrapped every other sequence in the finale. It was a joy, and very emotional — we hadn't yet been picked up for Season 4, so it could've been our last day on set — ever. Frankie and Adrian were so excited to dye their hair (Frankie said "purple" and I said "yes"). I asked Matt to go full-on buzzcut but he was sorta digging the Carol Brady flip, so we slicked it back. Dara rocked her bob (Dara rocks everything), Sofia can pull off literally any hairstyle, Julia wanted a half-blonde situation that sounded like a blast, and Saylor got a little wave, but still stayed true to "Maddox." Really, the only directive to the hair department was that Ricky needed to stay exactly the same, because Ricky is so uncomfortable with change. I'm sorry, what was the question?



Can you elaborate on where Ashlyn and Big Red stand with each other? It seemed like he was proposing when he met her at camp, but now they've both admitted they are bisexual, so what is their relationship status heading into Season 4?

Federle: I think Big Red identifies as bi, Ashlyn identifies as queer, and I identify as somebody who is excited to see this story play out in Season 4.



Have we seen the last of Jet and Maddox now that camp is over? It seems like Maddox still has some things she might need to tell Ashlyn...

Federle: It's hard to image the future of this show without Jet and Maddox, and for that matter, without Adrian and Saylor. We just love them, offscreen and on. Stay tuned.



Kourtney managed to overcome her anxiety on opening night, but it is not a thing you get over once and then you're done. How will we see her continue to deal with that going forward? Who will be her support system if Nini is no longer close by?

Federle: This is a story forged in the writers' room and inspired, bravely, by Dara Reneé, who has spoken publicly about her own journey with anxiety. Kourtney and her fellow Wildcat gals went to camp as classmates and came out of it as sisters. Kourtney has a lot of support, but will likely need to learn that the voice she most needs to most quiet — and listen to — is her own. Also, wait — did Jet say he's in love with her?!?!



There were several Camp Rock songs in this season in addition to Frozen jams. How many DCOM soundtracks do you have access to going into Season 4?

Federle: High School Musical 3. There are approximately 700 great songs in this incredible movie.



How would you describe the potential theme of Season 4, especially considering it is senior year for a lot of this group?

Federle: For the relationships, for the characters, for the show, and for the franchise: I think "now or never" just about says it all.



High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will return for Season 4. Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Disney+.