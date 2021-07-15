X

Here's When Grey's Anatomy, Big Sky, Dancing With the Stars, and More Return This Fall on ABC

Clear your schedules

Kelly Connolly
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Are Thursdays even Thursdays without Grey's Anatomy? You won't have to ask that kind of existential question much longer: ABC has announced its upcoming fall premiere dates. Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Sept. 30 at 9/8c, immediately after the new season premiere of Station 19. Thursday nights will be capped off with Big Sky.

ABC's other returning dramas are scattered throughout the schedule: A Million Little Things is back Wednesday, Sept. 22, the only drama in a night packed with comedies. The GoldbergsThe Conners, and Home Economics will also return that night, joined by the new comedy reboot The Wonder Years, narrated by Don Cheadle.

Meanwhile, The Rookie returns Sunday, Sept. 26, and The Good Doctor is back Monday, Sept. 27. New drama Queens, which stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy as former members of a '90s hip-hop group, premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19, getting the coveted Bachelorette lead-in. And Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres Monday, Sept. 20.

As for other ABC favorites, fans will have to wait until later in the season for the premieres of American Idol and the final season of black-ish. New shows Abbott ElementaryMaggie, and Women of the Movement will also premiere midseason.

See the full ABC fall premiere schedule below. New shows in ALL CAPS.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20
8/7c: Dancing With the Stars

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
8/7c: The Goldbergs
8:30/7:30c: THE WONDER YEARS
9/8c: The Conners
9:31/8:31c: Home Economics
10/9c: A Million Little Things

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
8/7c: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
9/8c: Supermarket Sweep
10/9c: The Rookie

MONDAY, SEPT. 27
10/9c: The Good Doctor

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
8/7c: Station 19
9/8c: Grey's Anatomy
10:01/9:01c: Big Sky

SUNDAY, OCT. 3
7/6c: America's Funniest Home Videos

FRIDAY, OCT. 8
8/7c: Shark Tank
9:01/8:01c: 20/20

TUESDAY, OCT. 19
8/7c: The Bachelorette
10:01/9:01c: QUEENS