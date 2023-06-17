Join or Sign In
Watch the heart-stopping first scene of Season 2!
Heartstopper was an instant hit among fans and critics when it dropped on Netflix in 2022, and we're hoping for big things from Season 2 of the British coming-of-age story. Based on a graphic novel and web series, Heartstopper centers around the romance between classmates Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor).
The new season of Heartstopper will continue to follow Charlie and Nick's love story, but there is also much more in store. Let's find all the answers to your questions about what you can expect from Heartstopper Season 2, when Heartstopper Season 2 premieres, who you can expect to see in Season 2 of the LGBTQ+ series, and where you can watch the latest season of Heartstopper.
At Netflix's big Tudum festival, which took place on June 17 in Brazil, the streamer sent out a treat for fans: the opening scene of Season 2. It is, as you'd expect, entirely adorable. Also, the episode titles for all eight episodes of the second season. You can find those in the episodes section below.
Heartstopper Season 2 is coming to Netflix on August 3 with all eight episodes. Netflix announced the release date in a video on YouTube featuring the cast and some behind the scene looks.
There have been no official trailers released yet, but Netflix did put out a release date announcement video, featuring the cast talking about what viewers can expect.
At Tudum, Netflix's fan-friendly festival that took place on June 17, the streamer released the first scene from Season 2. It features Charlie doing what teenagers do — spend time on their phones — as he texts with Nick on his way to school. "Hi." Only these two can make such a simple greeting feel so romantic!
Alice Oseman, the creator of the Heartstopper graphic novel, spoke about the second season at the Hay Festival per BBC News. "Season 2's... aim was to capture the joy and the magic of Season 1 while also feeling that the characters have grown up and matured a little bit, so we're exploring some things that are maybe a little bit darker than Season 1."
Isaac (Tobie Donovan), who isn't in the novels, but is a friend in the series to both Charlie and Nick, looks as if he will have a bigger role in Season 2. Oseman said at the festival, "I'm really excited there's going to be asexual and aromantic representation with Isaac." Oseman has previously talked to the Guardian about her own experience being an individual who is also asexual and aromantic, like the character Isaac.
In a teaser video announcing Season 2, Rhea Norwood, who plays Imogen Heaney, gives viewers an idea of what they can expect in the upcoming season, "We might expect Imogen to start taking care of herself a bit more and putting herself above boys."
Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle Argent, also gives us a look into what we can expect from her character. "There's so many things that happen with Elle this season that you're not ready for. I'd say Elle is different in the sense she's more confident. She surrounds herself with people that elevate her."
Connor is interviewed next, saying, "Alice has got some amazing scripts for us. It also feels like cool and fresh. It's a different vibe to Season 1."
Last but definitely not least is Locke. He said, "Charlie goes on more of a journey this season. His story's a bit more mature—," but before we can hear more about his character, he is called back to set.
All the cast we know and love from Hearstopper Season 1 will return for Season 2. Netflix also introduced the new members of the cast who will appear in Season 2.
At Netflix's Tudum event on June 17, the streamer released all the episodes titles for Season 2. They are:
Good news, Heartstopper fans, when the show was renewed for a second season, Netflix also renewed it for a third season. The two-season renewal was announced in a video on Netflix. It's been rumored season 3 is set to begin filming in October of 2023.
Currently, you can watch Season 1 of Heartstopper on Netflix. You can start watching Season 2 on Netflix when it drops on August 3.