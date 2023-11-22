Vampire Diaries Vet Sara Canning and Warren Christie Get Competitive in Hallmark's Holiday Road Exclusive Clip

Warren Christie and Sarah Canning, Holiday Road Hallmark

The holiday hijinks are upon us! The Vampire Diaries alum Sara Canning and The Watchful Eye's Warren Christie headline Hallmark Channel's Christmas road trip film, Holiday Road, and it's full of merry competition — and elf costumes.

The holiday movie, which is part of Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" slate, follows a group of nine strangers who go on a road trip together in order to reach their Colorado destinations in time for Christmas.

Leading the charge is travel writer Dana (Canning), who convinces the anti-holiday tech entrepreneur Clay (Christie) — there's always a Christmas grinch among the group — to share the last available rental van. It's a Hallmark movie and all, so it's only a matter of time before the duo's misadventures together form a deeper bond that changes the trajectories of their lives and add a little romantic spice.

In this exclusive clip from Holiday Road, Dana, Clay and their ad hoc family proudly strut down the street in matching red, green and white elf outfits. A sidewalk banner reveals they're about to take part in the Elf Games on Christmas Eve, which seems like serious business for all involved. As the group gears up to compete in the Elf Games, they go vlogger-style and live stream their real-time preparations and rule-setting.

Whatever the competition entails, they are not messing around because the group — who are clearly the underdogs — is told "to keep it clean, fun, and safe" and warned not to cheat, boo, or sabotage. (Seriously, what went down in the previous Elf Games?!) They may not have an obvious leg up on the competition, but Dana fires up the crew as best she can. If they survived two days traveling in a van together, they can overcome anything.

Holiday Road premieres Friday, Nov. 24 at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel.