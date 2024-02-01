SZA will perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she's earned the most nominations of any artist Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The 2024 Grammys are coming on Sunday, Feb. 4, and it promises to be another ceremony to remember with SZA, Burna Boy, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs and many others performing over the course of the evening. And while Taylor Swift hasn't been announced as a performer, she's in contention for both Album and Record of the Year — we'd be pretty surprised if the biggest star in the world didn't take the stage at some point. If you want to know how to watch the Grammys, we have all of the streaming details you need to know here.

The Grammys are one of the rare awards shows where you don't really need to care that much about the awards themselves to have a great time — the true appeal of the Grammys is the spectacular musical performances from big stars that come in between those awards. In a very real way, it's the biggest concert of the year every year, and the 2024 ceremony doesn't look like it'll be an exception.

How to stream the 2024 Grammys live

Fortunately for you, the 2024 Grammys airs at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Feb. 4 on CBS, which is available very cheaply a couple different ways. First, the streaming option. You can stream CBS live on the Paramount+ streaming service for just $6 per month, or $12 if you wanna throw in Showtime for good measure. And that CBS livestream will also let you watch the Super Bowl a week later — sounds like a double-win. Oh, and Paramount+ has a one-week free trial offer for new subscribers, so you might as well just go for it if you're considering it.

Aside from Paramount+, CBS is also available over the air for free if you live in range of local CBS station, you'll likely just need a digital antenna to catch the signal, and those aren't usually very expensive. Plus, that one-time purchase will get you the rest of your local channels for free, too.

How to stream the 2024 Grammys Red Carpet live

CBS won't be airing its own red carpet special ahead of the Grammys ceremony, but you'll have two options for watching the red carpet arrivals on Sunday afternoon. First, there will be a live stream on the Grammys website that you can watch for red carpet interviews and other pre-show content starting at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

Beyond that, E! will have its standard red carpet special starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. E! is not available on any low-cost streaming service, unfortunately, so you'll need actual cable or a streaming TV service such as the ones listed below.

Use a VPN to stream the Grammys

If you live in a country where the Grammys isn't being televised, your best bet is to pair a streaming service subscription with a VPN. For instance, you can subscribe to Paramount+ and then use a VPN to spoof your location, granting access to a different region's streaming offerings. A VPN is a great tool to have for all of your online needs, as it masks your IP address to provide a safer online experience.

Thanks to a great ongoing promotion, you can subscribe for 12 months of ExpressVPN for 49% off and get three months free. ExpressVPN, one of the most respected VPNs in 2024, only costs $6.67 per month with this promotion. But iff you want a cheaper but still good VPN service, check out Private Internet Access. Annual plans are available for just a couple bucks per month.

