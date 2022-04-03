The Complete 2022 Grammys Winner List

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards arrived on Sunday and delivered some memorable performances and honored the biggest music acts of the year. Jon Batiste went into the ceremony with the most nominations of any artist and left with the most wins, taking home five Grammy awards. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak) followed Batiste with four wins, a clean sweep of every category they were nominated for including wins for Best Song and Record of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo also made a splash at her first Grammys with three wins, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Super group BTS still did not pull off the elusive Grammy win, but they did deliver an electrifying performance of "Butter" early on in the show complete with harness stunts and jacket choreography. It'll go down as one of the most memorable performances of the night along with Lil Nas X's "Montero" and H.E.R. teaming up with Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker for a R&B and rock medley.

Below is the complete list of winners from the award show.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time", Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER -- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER -- We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West



SONG OF THE YEAR

"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You," H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA

WINNER -- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile



BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

WINNER -- Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie



BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Shot In The Dark," AC/DC

WINNER -- "Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo



BEST MUSIC FILM

Inside, Bo Burnham

David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix

WINNER -- Summer Of Soul, Various Artists



BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Anyone" — Justin Bieber

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Positions" — Ariana Grande

WINNER -- "drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo



BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter" — BTS

"Higher Power" — Coldplay

WINNER -- "Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA



BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

WINNER -- Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

'Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi

That's Life — Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton



BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Positions, Ariana Grande

WINNER -- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo



BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell

"Ohms" — Deftones

WINNER -- "Making A Fire" — Foo Fighters



BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Genesis" — Deftones

WINNER -- "The Alien" — Dream Theater

"Amazonia" — Gojira

"Pushing The Tides" — Mastodon

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)" — Rob Zombie



BEST ROCK SONG

"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

WINNER -- "Waiting On A War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)



BEST ROCK ALBUM

Power Up — AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A — Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell

WINNER -- Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters

McCartney III — Paul McCartney



BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

WINNER --Daddy's Home — St. Vincent



BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before," James Blake

"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It," Caribou

WINNER -- "Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business," Tiësto



BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

WINNER -- Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Fallen Embers, Illenium

Music Is the Weapon, Major Lazer

Shockwave, Marshmello

Free Love, Sylvan Esso

Judgement, Ten City



BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Double Dealin', Randy Brecker & Eric Marienth

The Garden, Rachel Eckroth

WINNER -- Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band

Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri



BEST R&B ALBUM

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra

We Are — Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

WINNER -- Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan



BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage," H.E.R.

WINNER (TIE) -- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

WINNER (TIE) -- "Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan



BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"I Need You" — Jon Batiste

"Bring It On Home To Me" — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal

"Born Again" — Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper

WINNER: "Fight For You" — H.E.R.

"How Much Can A Heart Take" Lucky Daye feat. Yebba



BEST R&B SONG

"Damage," H.E.R.

"Good Days," SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon

WINNER -- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan



BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

New Light, Eric Bellinger

Something To Say, Cory Henry

Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote

WINNER -- Table For Two, Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego



BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

WINNER -- "Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up," Cardi B

"M Y . L I F E," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion



BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"p r i d e . i s . t h e . devil," J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know," Doja Cat

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

WINNER -- "Hurricane," Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby



BEST RAP SONG

"Bath Salts," DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

"Best Friend," Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat

"Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

WINNER -- "Jail," Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z

"m y . l i f e," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray



BEST RAP ALBUM

The Off Season, J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

King's Disease II, Nas

WINNER -- Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator

Donda, Kanye West



BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell

"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves

WINNER -- "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton



BEST COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

WINNER -- "Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert



BEST COUNTRY SONG

"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris

"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves

WINNER -- "Cold," Chris Stapleton

"Country Again," Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton



BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

WINNER -- Starting Over, Chris Stapleton



BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

WINNER -- Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day, Opium Moon

Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan



BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

"Sackodougou," Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

"Kick Those Feet," Kenny Barron

"Bigger Than Us," Jon Batiste

"Absence," Terence Blanchard

WINNER -- "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)," Chick Corea



BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Generations, The Baylor Project

SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon

Flor, Gretchen Parlato

WINNER -- Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding



BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste

Absence, Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet

WINNER -- Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

Side-eye Nyc (V1.IV), Pat Metheny



BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

WINNER -- For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian Mcbride Big Band

Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra

Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band



BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

WINNER -- Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea And Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo



BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE SONG

"Voice Of God," Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore

"Joyful," Dante Bowe

"Help," Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

WINNER -- "Never Lost," Cece Winans

"Wait On You," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music



BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"We Win," Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

"Man Of Your Word," Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven

WINNER -- "Believe For It," Cece Winans

"Jireh," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine



BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

WINNER -- Believe For It, CeCe Winans



BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

No Stranger, Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe

Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells

WINNER -- Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music



BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs for the Times, The Isaacs

WINNER -- My Savior, Carrie Underwood



BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Vértigo, Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores, Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos, Camilo

WINNER -- Mendó, Alex Cuba

Revelación, Selena Gomez



BEST MÚSICA URBANA ALBUM

Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro

WINNER -- El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Jose, J Balvin

KG0516, KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis



BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Deja, Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico

WINNER -- Origen, Juanes

Calambre, Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño, C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé



BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas

WINNER -- A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernández

Seis, Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. LI, Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal



BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

WINNER -- Salswing!, Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola

Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru, Tony Succar



BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

WINNER -- "CRY," Jon Batiste

"Love And Regret," Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell



BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

"Avalon," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

"Call Me A Fool," Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas

WINNER -- "CRY," Jon Batiste

"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell



BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt With The Jerry Douglas Band

WINNER -- Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand for Myself, Yola



BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Renewal, Billy Strings

WINNER -- My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent



BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler

WINNER -- I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson



BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

WINNER -- 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram



BEST FOLK ALBUM

One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

WINNER -- They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz



BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People, Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco

WINNER -- Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a



BEST REGGAE ALBUM

Pamoja, Etana

Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin, Sean Paul

Royal, Jesse Royal

WINNER -- Beauty In The Silence, Soja

10, Spice



BEST GLOBAL MUSIC PERFORMANCE

WINNER -- "Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab

"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti

"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence," WizKid Featuring Tems



BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends

WINNER -- Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Legacy +, Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid



BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM

Actívate, 123 Andrés

All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective

Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon

WINNER -- A Colorful World, Falu

Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band



BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDING POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS AND STORYTELLING)

Aftermath, LeVar Burton

WINNER -- Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy

8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land, Barack Obama



BEST COMEDY ALBUM

The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford

Evolution, Chelsea Handler

WINNER -- Sincerely Louis CK, Louis CK

Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart



BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Original Album Cast

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers, World Premiere Cast

Girl From The North Country, Original Broadway Cast

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, World Premiere Cast

WINNER -- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Barlow & Bear



BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

WINNER -- "All Eyes On Me" [From Inside] — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)

"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah] — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect] — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

"Speak Now" [From One Night In Miami...] — Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)



BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA ALBUM

Cruella, (Various Artists)

Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)

In The Heights, (Various Artists)

One Night In Miami…, (Various Artists)

Respect, Jennifer Hudson

Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)

WINNER -- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day



BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA ALBUM

Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer

Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer

WINNER (TIE) -- The Queen's Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

WINNER (TIE) -- Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers



BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

"Beautiful Is Black," Brandee Younger

"Cat and Mouse," Tom Nazziola

"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale," Vince Mendoza

"Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions," Arturo O'Farrill

WINNER -- "Eberhard," Lyle Mays



BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

"Chopsticks," Richard Baratta

"For The Love Of A Princess," Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith

"Infinite Love," Emile Mosseri

WINNER -- "Meta Knight's Revenge," The 8-bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher

"The Struggle Within," Rodrigo Y Gabriela



BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS, AND VOCALS

"The Bottom Line," Ólafur Arnalds & Josin

"A Change Is Gonna Come," Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake

"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," Jacob Collier

"Eleanor Rigby," Cody Fry

WINNER -- "To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)," Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock



BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

American Jackpot / American Girls, Reckless Kelly

Carnage, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

WINNER -- Pakelang, 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band

Serpentine Prison, Matt Berninger

Zeta, Soul Of Ears



BEST BOXED/SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION

WINNER -- All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, George Harrison

Color Theory, Soccer Mommy

The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Steven Wilson

77-81, Gang Of Four

Swimming In Circles, Mac Miller



BEST ALBUM NOTES

Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas, Sunwook Kim

WINNER -- The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Louis Armstrong

Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology, Willie Dunn

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists

The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland, Various Artists



BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings, Marian Anderson

Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists

Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World's Music, Various Artists

WINNER -- Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition), Prince



BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Cinema, The Marías

Dawn, Yebba

Hey What, Low

WINNER -- Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Notes With Attachments, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

WINNER -- Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed



BEST REMIXED RECORDING

"Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)," Booker T

"Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)," Spencer Bastin

"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)," Tracy Young

"Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)," 3scape Drm

"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)," Dave Audé

WINNER -- "Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix), Mike Shinoda

"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)," Alexander Crossan



BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM FOR THE 64th GRAMMY AWARDS

WINNER -- Alicia, Alicia Keys

Clique, Patricia Barber

Fine Line, Harry Styles

The Future Bites, Steven Wilson

Stille Grender, Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor



BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM FOR THE 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS

Bolstad: Tomba Sonora, Stemmeklang

Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes), Booka Shade

FRYD, Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus

Mutt Slang Ii – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage, Alain Mallet

WINNER -- Soundtrack of the American Soldier, Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band



BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

WINNER -- Chanticleer Sings Christmas, Chanticleer

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,' Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

WINNER: Judith Sherman



BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre, Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Muhly: Throughline, San Francisco Symphony

WINNER -- Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3, Philadelphia Orchestra

Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy, Seattle Symphony Orchestra



BEST OPERA RECORDING ALBUM

Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle," Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

WINNER -- "Glass: Akhnaten," The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen," London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

"Little: Soldier Songs," The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites," The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus



BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

It's a Long Way, Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble

WINNER -- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,' Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale

Rising w/ The Crossing, International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing

Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-antiphons, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom, Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir

The Singing Guitar, Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare



BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking, Jack Quartet

Akiho: Seven Pillars, Sandbox Percussion

Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

WINNER -- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Bruits, Imani Winds



BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENT SOLO

WINNER -- "Alone Together," Jennifer Koh

"An American Mosaic," Simone Dinnerstein

"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas," Augustin Hadelich

"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos," The Knights

"Mak Bach," Mak Grgić

"Of Power," Curtis Stewart



BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

Confessions, Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier

Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez

WINNER -- Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce Didonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie (Matt Haimovitz)



BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM ALBUM

American Originals – A New World, A New Canon, Agave & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Cerrone: The Arching Path, Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

Plays, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers

WINNER -- Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change, Amy Andersson, Conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers



BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

Batiste: Movement 11′, Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

WINNER -- Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

