The Complete 2022 Grammys Winner List

See who took home their first Grammys!
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards arrived on Sunday and delivered some memorable performances and honored the biggest music acts of the year. Jon Batiste went into the ceremony with the most nominations of any artist and left with the most wins, taking home five Grammy awards. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak) followed Batiste with four wins, a clean sweep of every category they were nominated for including wins for Best Song and Record of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo also made a splash at her first Grammys with three wins, including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Super group BTS still did not pull off the elusive Grammy win, but they did deliver an electrifying performance of "Butter" early on in the show complete with harness stunts and jacket choreography. It'll go down as one of the most memorable performances of the night along with Lil Nas X's "Montero" and H.E.R. teaming up with Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker for a R&B and rock medley.
Below is the complete list of winners from the award show.
"I Still Have Faith In You," ABBA
"Freedom," Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time", Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER -- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
WINNER -- We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
"Bad Habits," Ed Sheeran
"A Beautiful Noise," Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
"drivers license," Olivia Rodrigo
"Fight For You," H.E.R.
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat Featuring SZA
WINNER -- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
WINNER -- Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
"Shot In The Dark," AC/DC
WINNER -- "Freedom," Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Lil Nas X
"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix
WINNER -- Summer Of Soul, Various Artists
"Anyone" — Justin Bieber
"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile
"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
"Positions" — Ariana Grande
WINNER -- "drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo
"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Lonely" — Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Butter" — BTS
"Higher Power" — Coldplay
WINNER -- "Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat feat. SZA
WINNER -- Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
'Til We Meet Again (Live) — Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas — Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina — Ledisi
That's Life — Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas — Dolly Parton
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Positions, Ariana Grande
WINNER -- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
"Shot In The Dark" — AC/DC
"Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" — Black Pumas
"Nothing Compares 2 U" — Chris Cornell
"Ohms" — Deftones
WINNER -- "Making A Fire" — Foo Fighters
"Genesis" — Deftones
WINNER -- "The Alien" — Dream Theater
"Amazonia" — Gojira
"Pushing The Tides" — Mastodon
"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)" — Rob Zombie
"All My Favorite Songs" — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
"The Bandit" — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
"Distance" — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
"Find My Way" — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
WINNER -- "Waiting On A War" — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Power Up — AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A — Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 — Chris Cornell
WINNER -- Medicine At Midnight — Foo Fighters
McCartney III — Paul McCartney
Shore — Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
WINNER --Daddy's Home — St. Vincent
"Hero," Afrojack & David Guetta
"Loom," Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
"Before," James Blake
"Heartbreak," Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It," Caribou
WINNER -- "Alive," Rüfüs Du Sol
"The Business," Tiësto
WINNER -- Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Fallen Embers, Illenium
Music Is the Weapon, Major Lazer
Shockwave, Marshmello
Free Love, Sylvan Esso
Judgement, Ten City
Double Dealin', Randy Brecker & Eric Marienth
The Garden, Rachel Eckroth
WINNER -- Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
At Blue Note Tokyo, Steve Gadd Band
Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2, Mark Lettieri
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies — Snoh Aalegra
We Are — Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound — Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
WINNER -- Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
"Lost You," Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches," Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Damage," H.E.R.
WINNER (TIE) -- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
WINNER (TIE) -- "Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan
"I Need You" — Jon Batiste
"Bring It On Home To Me" — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal
"Born Again" — Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper
WINNER: "Fight For You" — H.E.R.
"How Much Can A Heart Take" Lucky Daye feat. Yebba
"Damage," H.E.R.
"Good Days," SZA
"Heartbreak Anniversary," Giveon
WINNER -- "Leave The Door Open," Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings," Jazmine Sullivan
New Light, Eric Bellinger
Something To Say, Cory Henry
Mood Valiant, Hiatus Kaiyote
WINNER -- Table For Two, Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, Masego
WINNER -- "Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Up," Cardi B
"M Y . L I F E," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
"Way 2 Sexy," Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
"Thot S***," Megan Thee Stallion
"p r i d e . i s . t h e . devil," J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
"Need to Know," Doja Cat
"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
WINNER -- "Hurricane," Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
"Bath Salts," DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
"Best Friend," Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat
"Family Ties," Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
WINNER -- "Jail," Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
"m y . l i f e," J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
The Off Season, J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
King's Disease II, Nas
WINNER -- Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator
Donda, Kanye West
"Forever After All," Luke Combs
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell
"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves
WINNER -- "You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
WINNER -- "Younger Me," Brothers Osborne
"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King & Miranda Lambert
"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris
"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves
WINNER -- "Cold," Chris Stapleton
"Country Again," Thomas Rhett
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
WINNER -- Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Brothers, Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
WINNER -- Divine Tides, Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Pangaea, Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day, Opium Moon
Pieces of Forever, Laura Sullivan
"Sackodougou," Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
"Kick Those Feet," Kenny Barron
"Bigger Than Us," Jon Batiste
"Absence," Terence Blanchard
WINNER -- "Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)," Chick Corea
Generations, The Baylor Project
SuperBlue, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler, Nnenna Freelon
Flor, Gretchen Parlato
WINNER -- Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul, Jon Batiste
Absence, Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective and The Turtle Island Quartet
WINNER -- Skyline, Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Akoustic Band Live, Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
Side-eye Nyc (V1.IV), Pat Metheny
Live At Birdland!, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Dear Love, Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
WINNER -- For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver, Christian Mcbride Big Band
Swirling, Sun Ra Arkestra
Jackets XL, Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
WINNER -- Mirror Mirror, Eliane Elias With Chick Corea And Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story, Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Transparency, Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
"Voice Of God," Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore
"Joyful," Dante Bowe
"Help," Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
WINNER -- "Never Lost," Cece Winans
"Wait On You," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
"We Win," Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)," H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
"Man Of Your Word," Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven
WINNER -- "Believe For It," Cece Winans
"Jireh," Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Changing Your Story, Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, Maverick City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live In LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
WINNER -- Believe For It, CeCe Winans
No Stranger, Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe
Citizen of Heaven (Live), Tauren Wells
WINNER -- Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Alone With My Faith, Harry Connick, Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother, Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs for the Times, The Isaacs
WINNER -- My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Vértigo, Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores, Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua, Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos, Camilo
WINNER -- Mendó, Alex Cuba
Revelación, Selena Gomez
Afrodisíaco, Rauw Alejandro
WINNER -- El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Jose, J Balvin
KG0516, KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8, Kali Uchis
Deja, Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition), Diamante Eléctrico
WINNER -- Origen, Juanes
Calambre, Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño, C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia, Zoé
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2, Aida Cuevas
WINNER -- A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernández
Seis, Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. LI, Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe), Christian Nodal
WINNER -- Salswing!, Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena, El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso, Aymée Nuviola
Colegas, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru, Tony Succar
WINNER -- "CRY," Jon Batiste
"Love And Regret," Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free," The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
"Avalon," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
"Call Me A Fool," Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas
WINNER -- "CRY," Jon Batiste
"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt With The Jerry Douglas Band
WINNER -- Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand for Myself, Yola
Renewal, Billy Strings
WINNER -- My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
A Tribute to Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
100 Years Of Blues, Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler
WINNER -- I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Delta Kream, The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
WINNER -- 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
WINNER -- They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People, Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
WINNER -- Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a
Pamoja, Etana
Positive Vibration, Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin, Sean Paul
Royal, Jesse Royal
WINNER -- Beauty In The Silence, Soja
10, Spice
WINNER -- "Mohabbat," Arooj Aftab
"Do Yourself," Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
"Pà Pá Pà," Femi Kuti
"Blewu," Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
"Essence," WizKid Featuring Tems
Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1, Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Daniel Ho & Friends
WINNER -- Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Legacy +, Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition, Wizkid
Actívate, 123 Andrés
All One Tribe, 1 Tribe Collective
Black to the Future, Pierce Freelon
WINNER -- A Colorful World, Falu
Crayon Kids, Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band
Aftermath, LeVar Burton
WINNER -- Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago, J. Ivy
8:46, Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land, Barack Obama
The Comedy Vaccine, Lavell Crawford
Evolution, Chelsea Handler
WINNER -- Sincerely Louis CK, Louis CK
Thanks For Risking Your Life, Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American, Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given, Kevin Hart
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Original Album Cast
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers, World Premiere Cast
Girl From The North Country, Original Broadway Cast
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots, World Premiere Cast
WINNER -- The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Barlow & Bear
"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)
WINNER -- "All Eyes On Me" [From Inside] — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)
"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk)
"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah] — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect] — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)
"Speak Now" [From One Night In Miami...] — Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.)
Cruella, (Various Artists)
Dear Evan Hansen, (Various Artists)
In The Heights, (Various Artists)
One Night In Miami…, (Various Artists)
Respect, Jennifer Hudson
Schmigadoon! Episode 1, (Various Artists)
WINNER -- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Bridgerton, Kris Bowers, composer
Dune, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16), Ludwig Göransson, composer
WINNER (TIE) -- The Queen's Gambit, Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
WINNER (TIE) -- Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
"Beautiful Is Black," Brandee Younger
"Cat and Mouse," Tom Nazziola
"Concerto for Orchestra: Finale," Vince Mendoza
"Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions," Arturo O'Farrill
WINNER -- "Eberhard," Lyle Mays
"Chopsticks," Richard Baratta
"For The Love Of A Princess," Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith
"Infinite Love," Emile Mosseri
WINNER -- "Meta Knight's Revenge," The 8-bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher
"The Struggle Within," Rodrigo Y Gabriela
"The Bottom Line," Ólafur Arnalds & Josin
"A Change Is Gonna Come," Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake
"The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)," Jacob Collier
"Eleanor Rigby," Cody Fry
WINNER -- "To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)," Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock
American Jackpot / American Girls, Reckless Kelly
Carnage, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
WINNER -- Pakelang, 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band
Serpentine Prison, Matt Berninger
Zeta, Soul Of Ears
WINNER -- All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition, George Harrison
Color Theory, Soccer Mommy
The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set), Steven Wilson
77-81, Gang Of Four
Swimming In Circles, Mac Miller
Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas, Sunwook Kim
WINNER -- The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Louis Armstrong
Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology, Willie Dunn
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists
The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland, Various Artists
Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings, Marian Anderson
Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895, Various Artists
Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World's Music, Various Artists
WINNER -- Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell
Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe Edition), Prince
Cinema, The Marías
Dawn, Yebba
Hey What, Low
WINNER -- Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Notes With Attachments, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills
WINNER -- Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
"Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub)," Booker T
"Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)," Spencer Bastin
"Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)," Tracy Young
"Inside Out (3scape Drm Remix)," 3scape Drm
"Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)," Dave Audé
WINNER -- "Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix), Mike Shinoda
"Talks (Mura Masa Remix)," Alexander Crossan
WINNER -- Alicia, Alicia Keys
Clique, Patricia Barber
Fine Line, Harry Styles
The Future Bites, Steven Wilson
Stille Grender, Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor
Bolstad: Tomba Sonora, Stemmeklang
Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes), Booka Shade
FRYD, Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus
Mutt Slang Ii – A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage, Alain Mallet
WINNER -- Soundtrack of the American Soldier, Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band
Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
WINNER -- Chanticleer Sings Christmas, Chanticleer
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,' Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic
Blanton Alspaugh
Steven Epstein
David Frost
Elaine Martone
WINNER: Judith Sherman
Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre, Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Muhly: Throughline, San Francisco Symphony
WINNER -- Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3, Philadelphia Orchestra
Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy, Seattle Symphony Orchestra
Bartók: Bluebeard's Castle," Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
WINNER -- "Glass: Akhnaten," The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
"Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen," London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
"Little: Soldier Songs," The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
"Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites," The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
It's a Long Way, Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
WINNER -- Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony of a Thousand,' Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O'Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children's Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children's Chorus & Pacific Chorale
Rising w/ The Crossing, International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing
Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-antiphons, Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom, Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir
The Singing Guitar, Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare
Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking, Jack Quartet
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Sandbox Percussion
Archetypes, Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion
WINNER -- Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears, Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Bruits, Imani Winds
WINNER -- "Alone Together," Jennifer Koh
"An American Mosaic," Simone Dinnerstein
"Bach: Sonatas & Partitas," Augustin Hadelich
"Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos," The Knights
"Mak Bach," Mak Grgić
"Of Power," Curtis Stewart
Confessions, Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier
Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers, Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez
WINNER -- Mythologies, Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D'avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)
Schubert: Winterreise, Joyce Didonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Unexpected Shadows, Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie (Matt Haimovitz)
American Originals – A New World, A New Canon, Agave & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer
Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Cerrone: The Arching Path, Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer
Plays, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers
WINNER -- Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change, Amy Andersson, Conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers
Akiho: Seven Pillars, Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
Andriessen: The Only One, Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes, Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)
Batiste: Movement 11′, Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
WINNER -- Shaw: Narrow Sea, Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)