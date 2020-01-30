After a rough sophomore season, Good Girls is ready to return with the eponymous trio on a mission to get back on top. Following the events of that tense finale, which saw Beth (Christina Hendricks) shoot Rio (Manny Montana) three times and leave him for dead, the trailer for Season 3 reveals that she at least thinks she and her girls are in the clear.

"He's gone. We're free," she declares to Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman), as they plot out their new counterfeit scheme. At first, it looks like they're going to finally gain some independence in Season 3 — and they're already printing stacks in the trailer — but as any fan of this show knows, things are never that simple.

A complication is definitely going to emerge sooner than later; in fact, one such shows up on Beth's doorstep at the end of this very trailer. Her face indicates well enough that she's definitely not happy to see whoever is standing on the other side of it, but we don't get to find out who is coming to ruin all the fun just yet. Still, we have one guess in mind already. Though Rio looked dead and done after Beth turned her weapon on him, the final scene revealed that Agent Turner (James Lesure) later showed up and offered to save a bleeding-out Rio if he agreed to help Turner with an investigation. It remains to be seen whether Rio took the deal, but it's safe to say he's the very last person the girls want to see back in their lives either way.

TVLine was the first to post the trailer.

Good Girls returns Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10/9c on NBC.