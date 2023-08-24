Get Ready for Football Season With These Bose Soundbar Deals

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
It's a great time to save money on a new home theater audio setup.
Bose is a premium audio brand, and with premium audio comes premium prices. Usually, that is. Right now, you can save big on a new Bose soundbar at Best Buy. The retailer is slashing as much as $400 off Bose's high-end home theater audio system. This sale is a timely one, showing up just in time for football season--with a new Bose home audio system you'll be able to hear every painstaking syllable out of Joe Buck's mouth during Monday Night Football with absolute clarity. Not to mention every bone-crunching tackle and roar from the crowd. A new Bose surround system with Dolby Atmos can change your game in ways you never expected.
There's a pretty wide range of sale options to choose from, starting with the most basic soundbar-only setups and moving up to full, surround sound systems with Dolby Atmos. There's even a soundbar/headphones combo that's hard to beat if you want all that sound while you're playing video games or streaming your favorite shows in the middle of the night without waking up everybody else in your house.
For a budget-friendly option, check out this Bose Bluetooth soundbar for $220. It normally goes for $280, so this is a nice deal for a soundbar that punches above its price. You can take a step up to Bose's Smart Soundbar 600 with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant for $450 (down from $500). This sleek, understated soundbar has TrueSpace technology, which is designed to deliver an immersive audio experience that pinpoints specific sounds. If you're serious about your audio and aren't too concerned about price, the Smart Soundbar 900 is a whopping $200 off, dropping the price to a more manageable (but still pricey) $700. The 900 has many of the same features as the 600, though the 900 is aimed at larger spaces.
The biggest savings in this sale is on this combo pack of Atmos soundbars, which are $400 off the normal price. You get two soundbars in this bundle, so it's perfect if you need to equip multiple rooms with new audio, or if you have a friend who also needs a new soundbar.
Another particularly good deal is $238 off a bundle that includes a Dolby Atmos soundbar and noise-canceling headphones. But you really can't go wrong with any of these deals--Bose is Bose for a reason. Check out some of the best Bose deals below: