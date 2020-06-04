[Warning: This post contains spoilers for Fuller House's series finale. Read at your own discretion.]

After five seasons, Fuller House came to an emotional end, and what a finale it was! D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Fernando (Juan Pablo di Pace) all tied the knot in a beautiful backyard ceremony officiated by none other than Joey McIntyre. Plus, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) were on hand to walk each bride down the aisle.

With the joint wedding officially over, it was time to start a new chapter in their lives. Kimmy, Fernando, and Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas) were headed to Palo Alto so Fernando could manage a second Uncle Monty's. Meanwhile, Stephanie, Jimmy, and their daughter Danielle were moving to be closer to Uncle Monty's headquarters. As the She-Wolf pack bid their final farewells, it seemed this would be the last time they'd all be together like this. But in true Fuller House fashion, Stephanie and Kimmy decided to stay at the last minute. Plus, Stephanie revealed that she was pregnant with her second child. (Who else went through an entire box of Kleenex after this scene?)

In an interview with TV Guide, stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber admitted they were just as torn up as you were about that tearful final scene. "I didn't even wanna memorize my dialogue. The words hurt too much," Bure said. "It was a difficult day and a difficult scene to get through."

Added Sweetin, "We were all excited for this closure and to really do this last episode and do it with such love but I think at the same time, we were also dreading that last scene because we all knew just the emotion that would be there."

Every episode of Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.