Wondering what to do on this first of many quarantined weekends ahead of us? Well, don't worry: Freeform's got this one covered. On March 21 and March 22, Freeform is airing a nonstop Disney princess marathon. All your favorites from Frozen to Pocahontas are heading your way soon. There are a few twists on the classic Disney princess roster as well, with cult classics like Matilda and The Princess Diaries popping up on the schedule.

Wondering when to tune in so you don't miss your favorites? TV Guide's got you covered with the full weekend marathon lineup below (all air times in Eastern Daylight Time):

Saturday, March 21

8 a.m. - Oz the Great and Powerful

11 a.m. - The Princess Diaries

1:40 p.m. - The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

4:20 p.m. - Disney's Pocahontas

6:20 p.m. - Disney's The Princess and the Frog

8:25 p.m. - Disney's Frozen

10:55 p.m. - Matilda

Sunday, March 22

7 a.m. - Oz the Great and Powerful

10 a.m. - The Princess Diaries

12:40 p.m. - The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

3:20 p.m. - Disney's Pocahontas

5:20 p.m. - Disney's The Princess and the Frog

7:25 p.m. - Disney's Frozen

9:55 p.m. - Matilda

12 a.m. - Ice Age