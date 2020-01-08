The creative forces behind The Nanny and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are teaming up to bring the beloved '90s sitcom to Broadway. Series creators Fran Drescher and Peter Mark Jacobson have tapped Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger (who won a songwriting Emmy in 2019 for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) to write the lyrics and music while Drescher and Jacobson tackle the musical's book, Deadline reports.

Unfortunately, there's no casting news as of yet — though, as reported by Deadline, Drescher is confident they'll find a "fabulous actress who is funny, charming, and has a great voice." Drescher added, "Of course I would do it myself, but we'd have to change the title to The Granny."

The Nanny, a series about a door-to-door cosmetics saleswoman who is unexpectedly hired by the wealthy widower Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) to care for his three children, won 12 Emmys during its six-season run and was translated into more than 30 languages worldwide.

There's no timeline yet on when Nanny fans will be able to relive the magic on Broadway.

Photo: CBS/Getty Images

