Now Playing The Best TV Shows of the Decade (2010-2019)

There's good news for all the Bad Boys fans who either don't get the Spectrum channel or don't know what it is. Fox has announced that L.A.'s Finest, the Spectrum spin-off series to the Bad Boys movies, will make its network television debut this fall as part of Fox's 2020-2021 TV lineup.

L.A.'s Finest follows Gabrielle Union reprising her role as Syd Burnett as she becomes an LAPD detective. Jessica Alba stars as her new partner Nancy McKenna, and the two take on some of Los Angeles' most dangerous criminals together.

L.A.'s Finest: Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba's Bad Boys II Spin-off Was Worth the Wait

The series, which has already been renewed for a second season, marked Spectrum Originals' first premium offering and premiered in May 2019. The spin-off originated as a pilot for NBC, but the network passed on the project, and Spectrum picked it up with a straight-to-series order in 2018. The back half of L.A. Finest's 13-episode inaugural season is still airing on Spectrum. Alongside Union and Alba, the show also stars Duane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, and Ernie Hudson.

L.A.'s Finest will air this fall on Mondays at 8/7c on Fox. Find out more about Fox's fall TV lineup here.