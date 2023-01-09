Join or Sign In
The upcoming TV series reimagines 1987's movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close
The iconic 1987 fim Fatal Attraction starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close dominated the global box office with more than $320 million grossed worldwide, and gained serious award buzz that led up to six Academy Awards nominations. Now, a new iteration of the story about the dangerous romance between Dan Gallagher and Alex Forrest is coming to Paramount+. More than three decades after the original movie released, Alexandra Cunningham helms a series about the deadly consequences of this affair.
At Paramount+'s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel on Jan. 9, Cunningham — who started working on this show in Oct. 2020 — said the reimagining shares many similarities with the original film but "also is about entitlement and midlife crisis and how some of the sausage gets made in our broken justice system." Cunningham also said the show is about Cluster B personality disorders, a topic that was heavily discussed when the original film released due to Close's portrayal of Alex.
The Paramount+ series also includes a present day narrative featuring an adult version of Dan and Beth's daughter, Ellen. "So many of her scenes [in the original film] are her sort of crying in the periphery," Cunningham said. "That was a little bit of the jumping off point of when they asked me to do this and I tried to think about what would I want to expand?" The present day narrative also includes interactions between Dan and his grown-up daughter.
Paramount+ announced that Fatal Attraction is set to premiere on April 30 with a two-episode launch. New episodes will be released weekly afterward.
Joshua Jackson stars as Dan Gallagher, who was portrayed by Douglas in the original film, while Lizzy Caplan stars as Alex Forrest, portrayed by Close originally. Amanda Peet joins the cast as Dan's wife Beth Gallagher, played by Anne Archer in the 1987 movie, and Alyssa Jirrels is set to play Dan and Beth's daughter Ellen Gallagher.
The cast also includes Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.
The original Fatal Attraction is about an affair that Dan, a married lawyer in Manhattan, has with an editor named Alex. The pair has a passionate weekend together during a weekend when Dan's wife Beth and daughter Ellen are out of town. Alex becomes obsessed with Dan and starts to take extreme measures to get his attention as he begins to pull away.
At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Paramount+ dropped new photos of the upcoming series. In one image, Jackson's Dan and Caplan's Alex stand in front of Peet's Beth in what appears to be the Gallaghers' home. Dan looks visibly disturbed.
Another image shows Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher. In Paramount+'s series, Jirrels plays an adult version of the character.
Fatal Attraction is premiering this April on Paramount+. The 1987 film is available to stream.