Fargo Season 4 is finally back on the TV calendar. The long-awaited fourth installment of Noah Hawley's anthology series is now set to premiere with its first two episodes on FX on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Fargo was originally due to return for its fourth season on April 19, but the premiere was delayed indefinitely in March after coronavirus halted production. Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that production on the new season had been just three weeks from wrapping.

Headlined by Chris Rock, the sprawling cast of Season 4 includes Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Timothy Olyphant, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, E'myri Crutchfield, Amber Midthunder, and Uzo Aduba.

Fargo Season 4 is set in Kansas City, Missouri, in the 1950s, as two rival criminal families — Southern European migrants and African Americans who've escaped the Jim Crow South — broker a deal to keep the peace by trading their youngest children. Their fragile agreement is threatened when the head of the Kansas City mafia dies after a routine surgery and everything starts to fall apart.

As the season's logline puts it, "It's a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo."

Fargo Season 4 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.