The Bachelor franchise is almost 20 years in and is still growing, with a new spin-off, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, set to premiere this spring. Listen to Your Heart will put a new spin on the Bachelor in Paradise format, with 20 aspiring musicians living together, jamming together, and going on music-related dates. Here's what we know so far about Listen to Your Heart.

It premieres April 13. The Chris Harrison-hosted Listen to Your Heart will slide into ABC's Monday at 8/7c to 10/9c slot after the current season of The Bachelor ends. It will bridge the gap between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, which will premiere later in the spring. There will be a nearly year-round Bachelor presence on ABC in 2020, flowing from The Bachelor to Listen to Your Heart to The Bachelorette to the just-announced Bachelor Summer Games to Bachelor in Paradise.

It's sort of like The Bachelor meets American Idol. Here's how ABC describes the show: "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love.

"The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing."

There's a trailer. ABC released a teaser for the show during an episode of The Bachelor. The teaser promises romance, guitar-smashing drama, and an appearance by Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.

The potential cast is out. The singers will all be newcomers to Bachelor Nation — no Jed Wyatt here. Potential cast members were posted to The Bachelor's Facebook page and archived by Bachelor meme maker Brett Vergara. The 20 men and women on the show will be among the folks in this Twitter thread.

I KNOW none of us fully know what to expect from this new Bachelor spin-off, 'The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart' (which starts up on April 13th) BUT, in case you haven't seen, here are some of the potential contestants... (THREAD) #TheBachelor — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 24, 2020

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.