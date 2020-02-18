The Bachelor is getting yet another spin-off this summer. The Bachelor Summer Games will air this summer, Rob Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, revealed on the Bachelor Party podcast on Monday. Summer Games will find Bachelor franchise favorites competing in Olympics-inspired physical challenges by day and exploring potential relationships by night, like they did on The Bachelor Winter Games two years ago. TV Guide has reached out to ABC for comment.

"I think it's going to be really fun," Mills said. "We found a really great place to hold it... But I mean, it's going to be so fun seeing these people in these great [sports]. I mean, track and field, swimming... this is a real Olympics."

Summer Games will air after The Bachelorette ends and before Bachelor in Paradise starts, Mills said. This year's Summer Olympics last from July 24 to August 9, so presumably it will be sometime in there. The Bachelor Winter Games ran for four episodes during the Winter Olympics in 2018, and found American Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni living with, competing in sporting events against, and dating people from international Bachelor franchises.

Summer Games is the second new Bachelor spin-off in 2020. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, a music-themed spin-off, premieres April 13.

