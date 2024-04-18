Alexandra Breckenridge, Virgin River Netflix

A lot happens in Virgin River — the town and the series — each season, but Season 5 of the charming Netflix series could have been the most action-packed season yet. Our favorite characters are always put through the wringer, but the latest episodes saw them experiencing even more loss and heartbreak than usual, all while trying to put out a raging wildfire. Thankfully, everyone made it out okay, which has Virgin River fans already wondering when the Season 6 release date is and what's in store for their favorite (or least favorite!) characters.

Here, we will try to answer your questions, such as when the Virgin River returns, who is in the season 6 cast, what to expect from the series, and more.

More on Netflix:

Virgin River Season 6 latest news

Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel), Martin Henderson (who plays Jack), and the rest of the Virgin River cast began Season 6 production in late February 2024, according to Tudum. The two leads shared a photo from the show's Vancouver set on Instagram. Based on the production slate, it seems like they were working on 601, the first episode of the new season.

Virgin River Season 6 release date prediction



The fifth season of the Canadian-filmed series dropped on Sep. 7, 2023, and while it's possible that Virgin River season 6 could premiere in fall 2024, based on the show's current production schedule, it seems unlikely. Due to the writer and actor's strikes in 2023, Netflix had previously announced an extensive list of series not returning at all in 2024. According to Deadline, that list included Virgin River. That means we likely won't see our favorite small town folks until early 2025.

More on Virgin River:

Virgin River Season 6 trailer

Because Virgin River only began filming in February, there are no trailers out yet. But as soon as one is released, we'll post it here.

What will Virgin River Season 6 be about?

Although Mel had a miscarriage in Season 5, she and Jack weren't ready to give up on having a family. In fact, they decided to purchase Lilly's farm in order to plant their roots in Virgin River. With that in mind, we can expect Season 6 to be about the couple growing their life together.

"Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly's farm into their ultimate dream home," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum.

When we last saw the characters, it was December, as they all were celebrating Christmas, but the season will see them "deeper into springtime," says Smith, who adds that "babies and wedding bells are never off the table" as we look toward Season 6. Lizzie and Denny are expecting — will anyone else be sporting a baby bump soon? And could we see an engagement ring on Mel's hand — or someone else's? Only time will tell.

Virgin River Season 6 cast



No official casting announcements have been made about Virgin River Season 6, so we have to make assumptions of who is returning based on how last season ended.

Virgin River main cast:

John Allen Nelson, Virgin River Netflix

A new Virgin River prequel is in the works



Along with the news that Virgin River went into production on Season 6, Deadline reported that Netflix is developing a prequel spin-off to Virgin River that would focus on Mel's parents, Sarah and Everett, chronicling their early love story. Everett (John Allen Nelson) was recently revealed as Mel's biological father in the Virgin River Christmas episodes that aired in late 2023, and Season 6 will reportedly flashback to young Everett and Sarah. If their story is received well by fans, Netflix would presumably greenlight the prequel series.

More shows like Virgin River

If you're looking for more shows about picturesque small towns, heart-swelling romance, and enticing drama, we've got a list of TV shows that all fans of Virgin River will love.

Where to watch Virgin River



The first five seasons of Virgin River are available to stream on Netflix.