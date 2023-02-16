Euphoria, HBO's super popular high school series, may or may not have started production on Season 3. HBO hasn't confirmed, and no one from the cast or crew has made an announcement, but Collider reported back in August that the drama would begin filming in February 2023 — which is where we are right now! Aside from the confirmation that Barbie Ferreira will not appear in Season 3, we don't know much else. Plus, the rest of the cast keeps getting busier and busier with other projects, which means that right now all we can do is wait.

Currently, we know very little about what's to come, so until we get some news, we'll be here debating whether this f---ing play is about us and updating this post as more information gets released.

Zendaya, Euphoria Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria Season 3 production

According to Collider via Production Weekly, filming is slated to start on Season 3 in February. Makeup department head Donni Davy said that every episode takes a month to shoot, so we're most likely looking at a return date sometime in 2024. Zendaya herself did tell us it was going to be a while.

Euphoria Season 3 cast

Well, that's where it gets interesting. Reports of behind-the-scenes drama plagued Euphoria during Season 2, much of it centering on a rumored feud between creator Sam Levinson and star Barbie Ferreira. In August, Ferreira announced via Instagram that she wouldn't be reprising her role as Kat in the show's third season, writing, "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez." Feel free to spend the rest of the hiatus speculating over her wording.

Other than Ferreira's exit, no other casting updates have been announced yet. It seems safe to assume Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane, and Storm Reid will all be back.

Where to watch Euphoria



Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on HBO Max.