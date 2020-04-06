Empire's milestone 100th episode comes with little reprieve for Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard), who had their eldest son committed to the same mental health facility as his grandmother Leah Walker (Leslie Uggams) following his psychotic break. As you'll recall, Andre (Trai Byers) ended last week's episode with a violent outburst after learning that Terry stood him up at the altar. In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, titled "We Got Us," Andre is visited by Lucious' murderous mother, who hits him up for a much-needed pep talk.

Actually, this seems more like another one of Andre's hallucinations, especially since she directly calls out Kingsley while urging Andre to fight for control again. "Give me my real grandson," she says in the video. "Let Andre out."

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

That chilling moment alludes to an emotionally-charged episode as Lucious and Cookie try to get their son the help he so desperately needs. Meanwhile, Becky will struggle to balance her personal and professional life, and Hakeem and Maya end up in a tough situation after a trip to Las Vegas.

Empire airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox.