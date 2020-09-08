When The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns to air with Season 18 on September 21, the host will return to her Warner Brothers studio without a studio audience amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. And DeGeneres will not be avoiding her recent workplace controversy.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio," the host said in a statement to TV Guide "And, yes, we're gonna talk about it."

Staff changes made at the show include the departures of executive producer Ed Glavin, head writer and executive producer Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. On the positive side of the shakeup is the promotion of deejay Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who now steps into his new role as co-executive producer and will also guest host some episodes this season. No specific dates have been announced yet for when he will guest host.

On the guest front, look for Tiffany Haddish to return to the show as a guest for the premiere. Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen are set to appear in the show's first week of the new season.

New episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show begin Monday, Sept. 21. Check your local listings for air time info.